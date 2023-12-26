Why is BIGBANG the idol of the idols?

Many new great and highly talented groups are in the K-pop industry these days but BIGBANG is still shining on their throne!
BIGBANG is one of the iconic K-pop bands that all the K-pop idols look up to in the industry even today.
And here are the top reasons why BIGBANG is known as the Idol of Idols.
In a typical Kpop world, their songs are made and written by the preferred songwriters of their industry, in some cases the agency chooses the genre of the songs. But BIGBANG’s creativity is something extraordinary
The FIRST Kpop group who writes their own songs
Their style and genre are one of a kind to the usual style of the Kpop industry. They sweep multiple awards locally and internationally that leave impressions to the people
BIGBANG is the first Korean mainstream hip-hop idols
Unlike other groups that show the same routine when they perform in music shows, Bigbang always spices and hype up the stage. Even though they don’t have choreography their performances aren’t tiresome
Their performances always STAND OUT
Bigbang members can show their individual charms while still in the band. Their successful solo concerts worldwide, fashion collaborations, and business are some of their examples.
They can SHINE as a soloist
They broke the stereotypes in the K-pop industry. They proved that they are not just pretty- faces, factory-produced songs, and lip-synching but an influencer to the aspiring artist and the manual of a true musician
Their existence screams LEGACY
For 14 years in the industry, many K-pop idol groups looked up to the legends even some well-known huge groups such as BTS, EXO, BLACKPINK, WINNER, BTOB, and GOT7 view them as an artist instead of idols
BIGBANG is the idol of the idols.
BigBang is responsible for more than half of all albums sold by the label in Korea from 2014 to 2017, before their hiatus due to military enlistment