Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

10 OCTOBER, 2023

Why is SS Rajamouli a G.O.A.T. director?

Hailed from Telugu film industry, SS Rajamouli is celebrating his 50th birthday today

SS Rajamouli

Image: RRR Movie's Instagram 

In a span of his two decade career, the director establishes himself as one of the top filmmakers today in India. It will not be wrong to say that SSR is leading Indian cinema at the global stage

Most sought-after director

Image: SS Rajamouli's Instagram 

SS Rajamouli proved his range of filmmaking with each film passing from his debut, Student No.1 to Magadheera, Eega, Baahubali and RRR. The Hollywood reception of RRR opened doors for Indian cinema at the global space

The G.O.A.T

Image: SS Rajamouli's Instagram 

However, it is not only the filmography of 12 superhit movies that makes SSR a G.O.A.T. director. There are few elements in his filmmaking which we think made him the greatest among the rests

Filmography

Image: SS Rajamouli's Instagram 

Rajamouli is known to create larger-than-life moments and characters driven by human emotions. The scale at which he shoots the movies is nothing less than a life experience 

 The Scale

Video: SS Rajamouli's Instagram 

The filmmaker himself said many times that Emotions played a major part in his storytelling. If there is a strong emotion behind an impossible task, audience will root for it even after knowing the fact that it is not possible to do so

Emotions

Image: IMDb 
Image: Baahubali Movie's Instagram

Rajamouli follows a simple story driven with emotions and turns it into an eventful drama with his engaging screenplay

Simple Storyline

Image: RRR Movie's Instagram 

Revenge plays a subsidiary part in Rajamouli's movies. Driven with strong plot points, the main protagonist embarks on a journey of revenge in his most of the films

Image: Baahubali Movie's Instagram 

Revenge

Rajamouli puts an extra effort on the detailing of his set designs, character looks and shot selections. The director never compromises on using best possible techniques to pull a shot 

Image: IMDb

Detailing

Rajamouli uses music for celebration, romance, pulling off emotions and crazy action fights. More than the usual playback singing, the background score in his movies gives an everlasting impact and lifts the mood of a scene

Image: SS Rajamouli's Instagram 

Music

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here