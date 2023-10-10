Why is SS Rajamouli a G.O.A.T. director?

Hailed from Telugu film industry, SS Rajamouli is celebrating his 50th birthday today
SS Rajamouli
Image: RRR Movie's Instagram
In a span of his two decade career, the director establishes himself as one of the top filmmakers today in India. It will not be wrong to say that SSR is leading Indian cinema at the global stage
Most sought-after director
Image: SS Rajamouli's Instagram
SS Rajamouli proved his range of filmmaking with each film passing from his debut, Student No.1 to Magadheera, Eega, Baahubali and RRR. The Hollywood reception of RRR opened doors for Indian cinema at the global space
The G.O.A.T
Image: SS Rajamouli's Instagram
However, it is not only the filmography of 12 superhit movies that makes SSR a G.O.A.T. director. There are few elements in his filmmaking which we think made him the greatest among the rests
Filmography
Image: SS Rajamouli's Instagram
Rajamouli is known to create larger-than-life moments and characters driven by human emotions. The scale at which he shoots the movies is nothing less than a life experience
The Scale
Video: SS Rajamouli's Instagram
The filmmaker himself said many times that Emotions played a major part in his storytelling. If there is a strong emotion behind an impossible task, audience will root for it even after knowing the fact that it is not possible to do so
Emotions
Image: IMDb Image: Baahubali Movie's Instagram
Rajamouli follows a simple story driven with emotions and turns it into an eventful drama with his engaging screenplay
Simple Storyline
Image: RRR Movie's Instagram
Revenge plays a subsidiary part in Rajamouli's movies. Driven with strong plot points, the main protagonist embarks on a journey of revenge in his most of the films
Image: Baahubali Movie's Instagram
Revenge
Rajamouli puts an extra effort on the detailing of his set designs, character looks and shot selections. The director never compromises on using best possible techniques to pull a shot
Image: IMDb
Detailing
Rajamouli uses music for celebration, romance, pulling off emotions and crazy action fights. More than the usual playback singing, the background score in his movies gives an everlasting impact and lifts the mood of a scene