Why Park Seo Joon should be a CEO
Ayushi Agrawal
SEPT 10, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: News1
The actor can pull off a very stern look, amazingly!
Serious
Image: Getty Images
Who doesn’t like a good looking face at work?
Handsome
Image: Getty Images
Imagine going on work related events with someone so talented. He’d be the centre of attention
Bow-tied
Image: News1
He’s fun and happiness radiates from within him, what a blast to be around
Witty
Image: News1
He can definitely tick-off being a King of expressions from his list
Expressions
Image: News1
He is not afraid of challenges and we can see him taking more than a few
Unique
Image: News1
Model
He can easily multitask as the model for your company!
Image: News1
He is amazing at speaking, and also manages to look fabulous while doing so
Orator
Image: News1
He knows how to handle varied situations carefully and be kind at the same time
Humble
Image: News1
He can rock a suit astoundingly well, need we say more?
Made for him
