Why Park Seo Joon should be a CEO

 Ayushi Agrawal

SEPT 10, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: News1

The actor can pull off a very stern look, amazingly!

Serious

Image: Getty Images

Who doesn’t like a good looking face at work?

Handsome

Image: Getty Images

Imagine going on work related events with someone so talented. He’d be the centre of attention

Bow-tied

Image: News1

He’s fun and happiness radiates from within him, what a blast to be around

Witty

Image: News1

He can definitely tick-off being a King of expressions from his list

Expressions

Image: News1

He is not afraid of challenges and we can see him taking more than a few

Unique

Image: News1

Model

He can easily multitask as the model for your company!

Image: News1

He is amazing at speaking, and also manages to look fabulous while doing so

Orator

Image: News1

He knows how to handle varied situations carefully and be kind at the same time

Humble

Image: News1

He can rock a suit astoundingly well, need we say more?

Made for him

