Why Watch K-drama Crash Course in Romance

The leads, Jeon Do-yeon and Jung Kyung-ho have great chemistry and make the romance believable

Exquisite casting

Image - tvN

The characters are funny and relatable, and their interactions are often hilarious

Laughable crazy dynamics 

Image - tvN

The drama provides a glimpse into the intense pressure that Korean students face to succeed academically

Knowledge of the K-education system 

Image - tvN

The drama is a feel-good watch that will leave you feeling uplifted and inspired

Mood elevator 

Image - tvN

There is a subplot involving a mysterious murder that adds suspense and intrigue to the story

A touch of mystery 

Image - tvN

Heartwarming moments 

Image - tvN

The drama is full of heartwarming moments that will make you smile

The drama explores themes of love, loss, and redemption in a thoughtful and meaningful way

Image: tvN

Thought-provoking themes 

The drama is beautifully shot, with stunning visuals that will take your breath away

Image - tvN

Beautiful cinematography

The soundtrack is full of catchy songs that will stay with you long after you finish watching the drama

Catchy soundtrack 

Image - tvN

The drama is simply enjoyable to watch from start to finish

Overall Enjoyment 

Image - tvN

