Why Watch K-drama Crash Course in Romance
The leads, Jeon Do-yeon and Jung Kyung-ho have great chemistry and make the romance believable
Exquisite casting
The characters are funny and relatable, and their interactions are often hilarious
Laughable crazy dynamics
The drama provides a glimpse into the intense pressure that Korean students face to succeed academically
Knowledge of the K-education system
The drama is a feel-good watch that will leave you feeling uplifted and inspired
Mood elevator
There is a subplot involving a mysterious murder that adds suspense and intrigue to the story
A touch of mystery
Heartwarming moments
The drama is full of heartwarming moments that will make you smile
The drama explores themes of love, loss, and redemption in a thoughtful and meaningful way
Thought-provoking themes
The drama is beautifully shot, with stunning visuals that will take your breath away
Beautiful cinematography
The soundtrack is full of catchy songs that will stay with you long after you finish watching the drama
Catchy soundtrack
The drama is simply enjoyable to watch from start to finish
Overall Enjoyment
