Why watch Suzy and Yang Se Jong’s Doona!
Popular Korean actor and singer Bae Suzy is back with another romantic drama known as Doona! The webtoon The Girl Downstairs by Min Song Ah serves as the inspiration for the drama
Image credits- Netflix
Doona! is charming and heartwarming, yet comes with an unexpected romantic relationship plot
Viewers will be on the edge of their seats, wondering how the main characters' relationship will develop, and when they will finally get together
This most awaited romance K-drama will start airing on October 20 only on Netflix.
Doona! Korean drama is about Wonjun, an ordinary college student, who becomes roommates with Doona, a retired K-pop idol who has left behind the glamorous K-pop world
K-drama plot
Doona! K-drama is a Netflix series starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se-jong in the main roles
K-drama cast
Bae Suzy portrays the role of the lead vocalist of a renowned idol group. However, she suddenly declares her retirement and starts to live in a shared house in a college town
Bae Suzy
Yang Se Jong portrays the role of a college student who has nothing but a kind and generous heart offering Doona a place to live
Yang Se Jong
Doona! is a romantic comedy-drama. Yang Se Jong can't keep his eyes off of the beautiful Bae Suzy, who is visibly glowing as seen in the Netflix teaser
K-drama genre
We also see her flirting with him yet giving him a warning not to fall in love with her. Despite coming from very different backgrounds, the two start getting along after meeting in a shared home
