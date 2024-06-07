Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

JUNE 07, 2024

Will Kartik Aaryan be the next ‘Prem’? 


Young Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently a top priority in the industry. The actor is working with remarkable directors that everyone dreams of collaborating with

 Kartik Aaryan

Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram 

Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram 

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, which turned out to be a successful venture

Last Release

The actor is next gearing up for Kabir Khan's directorial Chandu Champion. The biographical sports drama is hitting the screens on June 14

 Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram 

 Up Next?

As per the latest reports, the talented actor is in talks with Sooraj Barjatya to spearhead his next directorial venture

What's New?

 Video: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram 

Barjatya’s next is a mature family drama tentatively titled Prem Ki Shaadi. Kartik Aaryan is approached to play the lead role of Prem in the movie

Prem Ki Shaadi

 Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram 

Sooraj Barjatya is on the lookout for an actor who brings a sense of innocence to the screen and feels that Kartik has it in him to be the new-age on-screen Prem

Kartik - The New Age Prem

 Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram 

Kartik has heard the idea and is interested in doing the film; however, he is waiting to hear the complete script before signing on the dotted line

 Initial Stage

 Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram 

Earlier, Sooraj was in talks with his frequent collaborator Salman Khan to headline Prem Ki Shaadi. However, the megastar decided not to go with a family drama at this point in his career

 Salman Khan's Backout

Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram 

Salman Khan is known for his iconic on-screen name ‘Prem’ in multiple movies. Additionally, Shahid Kapoor and Sonu Sood were also named ‘Prem’ in Rajshri Productions’ Vivah and Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, respectively

‘Prems’ of Rajshri Productions

Images: Salman Khan & Shahid Kapoor's Instagram 

 Work Front

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is working with Kabir Khan, Anees Bazmee, Hansal Mehta, and Vishal Bharadwaj in his upcoming lineup of movies

Video: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here