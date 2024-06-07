Will Kartik Aaryan be the next ‘Prem’? 

Young Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently a top priority in the industry. The actor is working with remarkable directors that everyone dreams of collaborating with
Kartik Aaryan
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, which turned out to be a successful venture
Last Release
The actor is next gearing up for Kabir Khan's directorial Chandu Champion. The biographical sports drama is hitting the screens on June 14
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
Up Next?
As per the latest reports, the talented actor is in talks with Sooraj Barjatya to spearhead his next directorial venture
What's New?
Video: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
Barjatya’s next is a mature family drama tentatively titled Prem Ki Shaadi. Kartik Aaryan is approached to play the lead role of Prem in the movie
Prem Ki Shaadi
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
Sooraj Barjatya is on the lookout for an actor who brings a sense of innocence to the screen and feels that Kartik has it in him to be the new-age on-screen Prem
Kartik - The New Age Prem
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
Kartik has heard the idea and is interested in doing the film; however, he is waiting to hear the complete script before signing on the dotted line
Initial Stage
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
Earlier, Sooraj was in talks with his frequent collaborator Salman Khan to headline Prem Ki Shaadi. However, the megastar decided not to go with a family drama at this point in his career
Salman Khan's Backout
Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram
Salman Khan is known for his iconic on-screen name ‘Prem’ in multiple movies. Additionally, Shahid Kapoor and Sonu Sood were also named ‘Prem’ in Rajshri Productions’ Vivah and Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, respectively
‘Prems’ of Rajshri Productions
Images: Salman Khan & Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
Work Front
On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is working with Kabir Khan, Anees Bazmee, Hansal Mehta, and Vishal Bharadwaj in his upcoming lineup of movies