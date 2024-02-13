Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 13, 2024
Will Rakul Preet Singh join Ramayana?
Soon to be married, Rakul Preet Singh is making buzz for being roped into the world of Ramayana
Rakul Preet Singh
Image: Rakul Preet Singh's IG
The big-budget epic trilogy stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Lord Rama and Mata Sita respectively
Images: Alia Bhatt & Sai Pallavi's IG
Ramayana
Nitesh Tiwari has also locked some other key characters like Yash as Raavan and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman
Image: Yash’s IG
Other Key Characters
And now, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that makers are on the verge of locking another key character
Another Entry
Image: Sunny Deol’s IG
As per reports, Rakul Preet Singh is in advanced talks with Nitesh Tiwari to play Shurpanakha in the film
Shurpanakha
Image: Rakul Preet Singh's IG
It’s one of the most important characters of Ramayana, as Shurpanakha is the one who is responsible for the rivalry between Lord Ram and Raavan. She was the sister of Demon King Raavan
Relevance in Ramayana
Image: Rakul Preet Singh's IG
Rakul has already done look tests and if everything goes as planned, Ramayana will be the first film that she will start shooting for after her wedding with Jackky Bhagnani
Look Test
Image: Rakul Preet Singh's IG
Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani are taking Pheras on Wednesday, February 21
Rakul-Jacky Wedding
Image: Rakul Preet Singh's IG
Shooting
Image: Sai Pallavi's IG
Ramayana will go on floors in March 2024 with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. Rakul will have a short screen presence in the movie if everything materializes
Release Date
Image: Alia Bhatt's IG
The makers are eyeing for Diwali 2025 release as of now
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.