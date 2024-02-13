Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 13, 2024

Will Rakul Preet Singh join Ramayana?

Soon to be married, Rakul Preet Singh is making buzz for being roped into the world of Ramayana

Rakul Preet Singh 

The big-budget epic trilogy stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Lord Rama and Mata Sita respectively 

Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari has also locked some other key characters like Yash as Raavan and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman 

Other Key Characters 

And now, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that makers are on the verge of locking another key character 

Another Entry 

As per reports, Rakul Preet Singh is in advanced talks with Nitesh Tiwari to play Shurpanakha in the film 

Shurpanakha

It’s one of the most important characters of Ramayana, as Shurpanakha is the one who is responsible for the rivalry between Lord Ram and Raavan. She was the sister of Demon King Raavan 

Relevance in Ramayana 

Rakul has already done look tests and if everything goes as planned, Ramayana will be the first film that she will start shooting for after her wedding with Jackky Bhagnani

Look Test 

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani are taking Pheras on Wednesday, February 21 

Rakul-Jacky Wedding 

Shooting

Ramayana will go on floors in March 2024 with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. Rakul will have a short screen presence in the movie if everything materializes 

Release Date

The makers are eyeing for Diwali 2025 release as of now 

