Surabhi Redkar

April 08, 2022

Will Smith’s family controversies

Will Smith and Jada's relationship

Image: Getty Images

Will Smith began his relationship with Jada Pinkett before getting divorced from first wife Sheree Zampino. Jada later admitted she regretted it

Despite shooting down divorce rumours several times, Will and Jada revealed in 2020 that they did separate for a while in 2015 but reconciled later

Image: Getty Images

Break from marriage

Will spoke about his relationship with son Trey whom he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino and revealed that Trey felt abandoned after his divorce

Will Smith's bond with Trey Smith

Image: Getty Images

At 15, Jaden Smith had asked to be legally separated from his parents following the failure of his film After Earth with dad Will Smith

Image: Getty Images

Jaden Smith emancipation

Will and Jada on parenting

Image: Getty Images

Will Smith's revelation about 'no discipline' parenting style in 2013 left fans shocked. The actor said Jada and him don't believe in punishing their kids

Image: Getty Images

In July 2020, Jada admitted to having an "entanglement" with singer August Alsina years ago while Will and she were on a break

Jada Pinkett and August Alsina

Image: Getty Images

Will Smith in a 2021 interview with GQ revealed that the couple has an open marriage. He said, "marriage for us can’t be a prison."

Will and Jada's open marriage

Image: Getty Images

While Will Smith seemed to have slapped Chris Rock to defend his wife at Oscars 2022, as per Us Weekly, Jada reportedly felt he "overreacted."

Will Smith Oscars incident

Image: Getty Images

Will Smith has been accused of nepotism by fans time and again for pushing further his son Jaden's Hollywood career after producing most of his works

Will Smith nepotism controversy

Image: Getty Images

Putting rest to claims that he and his wife are Scientologists, the actor said on Red Table Talk, "We've never been Scientologists, we've never been swingers."

Will Smith on Scientology

