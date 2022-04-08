Entertainment
Surabhi Redkar
April 08, 2022
Will Smith’s family controversies
Will Smith and Jada's relationship
Image: Getty Images
Will Smith began his relationship with Jada Pinkett before getting divorced from first wife Sheree Zampino. Jada later admitted she regretted it
Despite shooting down divorce rumours several times, Will and Jada revealed in 2020 that they did separate for a while in 2015 but reconciled later
Image: Getty Images
Break from marriage
Will spoke about his relationship with son Trey whom he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino and revealed that Trey felt abandoned after his divorce
Will Smith's bond with Trey Smith
Image: Getty Images
At 15, Jaden Smith had asked to be legally separated from his parents following the failure of his film After Earth with dad Will Smith
Image: Getty Images
Jaden Smith emancipation
Will and Jada on parenting
Image: Getty Images
Will Smith's revelation about 'no discipline' parenting style in 2013 left fans shocked. The actor said Jada and him don't believe in punishing their kids
Image: Getty Images
In July 2020, Jada admitted to having an "entanglement" with singer August Alsina years ago while Will and she were on a break
Jada Pinkett and August Alsina
Image: Getty Images
Will Smith in a 2021 interview with GQ revealed that the couple has an open marriage. He said, "marriage for us can’t be a prison."
Will and Jada's open marriage
Image: Getty Images
While Will Smith seemed to have slapped Chris Rock to defend his wife at Oscars 2022, as per Us Weekly, Jada reportedly felt he "overreacted."
Will Smith Oscars incident
Image: Getty Images
Will Smith has been accused of nepotism by fans time and again for pushing further his son Jaden's Hollywood career after producing most of his works
Will Smith nepotism controversy
Image: Getty Images
Putting rest to claims that he and his wife are Scientologists, the actor said on Red Table Talk, "We've never been Scientologists, we've never been swingers."
Will Smith on Scientology
