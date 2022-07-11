Heading 3

Wimbledon: Iconic celeb moments

Surabhi Redkar

JULY 12, 2022

Prince George made his debut appearance at Wimbledon 2022 with parents Prince William and Kate Middleton for the Men's final

Prince George

The sisters-in-law attended a 2018 match together. Markle was seen showing support for her close friend Serena Williams at the match

Meghan and Kate

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor made their relationship official at Wimbledon last year though the couple broke up shortly after

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor

Priyanka Chopra was seen sitting rows behind Prince William and Kate Middleton as she attended Wimbledon in 2021

Priyanka Chopra

Tom Cruise and his Mission Impossible 7 co-star arrived together at one of the final matches in July 2021 and sparked romance rumours

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell

Deepika Padukone was clicked enjoying a Wimbledon match in 2019 as she sat among Henry Golding, Choi Siwon and others

Deepika Padukone

At the 2022 Wimbledon Men's final, actors Andrew Garfield and Tom Hiddleston were seen seated in the same row

Andrew Garfield and Tom Hiddleston

Willam and Kate could be seen chatting up while watching the 2019 Men's final from the royal box in this sweet click

William and Kate

Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson who recently confirmed their relationship were spotted attending a Wimbledon match with Juliet Angus

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson

Kate Middleton looked like a ray of sunshine as she wore a bright yellow dress for the Women's final at Wimbledon 2022

Duchess of Cambridge

