Wimbledon: Iconic celeb moments
Surabhi Redkar
JULY 12, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Prince George made his debut appearance at Wimbledon 2022 with parents Prince William and Kate Middleton for the Men's final
Prince George
Image: Getty Images
The sisters-in-law attended a 2018 match together. Markle was seen showing support for her close friend Serena Williams at the match
Meghan and Kate
Image: Getty Images
Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor made their relationship official at Wimbledon last year though the couple broke up shortly after
Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor
Image: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra was seen sitting rows behind Prince William and Kate Middleton as she attended Wimbledon in 2021
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Getty Images
Tom Cruise and his Mission Impossible 7 co-star arrived together at one of the final matches in July 2021 and sparked romance rumours
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell
Image: Getty Images
Deepika Padukone was clicked enjoying a Wimbledon match in 2019 as she sat among Henry Golding, Choi Siwon and others
Deepika Padukone
Image: Getty Images
At the 2022 Wimbledon Men's final, actors Andrew Garfield and Tom Hiddleston were seen seated in the same row
Andrew Garfield and Tom Hiddleston
Image: Getty Images
Willam and Kate could be seen chatting up while watching the 2019 Men's final from the royal box in this sweet click
William and Kate
Image: Juliet Angus Instagram
Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson who recently confirmed their relationship were spotted attending a Wimbledon match with Juliet Angus
Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson
Image: Getty Images
Kate Middleton looked like a ray of sunshine as she wore a bright yellow dress for the Women's final at Wimbledon 2022
Duchess of Cambridge
