Priya Nagpal

FEB 21, 2022

Winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2022

Ranveer Singh

The heartthrob of Bollywood Ranveer Singh bagged the title of Best Actor for the movie 83. In the film, the actor played the role of Kapil Dev, which is based on the iconic victory of the Indian Cricket Team at the 1983 Cricket World Cup

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

The title for Best Actor in Negative Role was bagged by Aayush Sharma for the movie Antim: The Final Truth

Image: Aayush Sharma Instagram

Aayush Sharma

Satish Kaushik bagged the title of Best Actor in Supporting Role for the movie Kaagaz

Image: Satish Kaushik Instagram

Satish Kaushik

Lara Dutta who was last seen in Bell Bottom as Indira Gandhi bagged the title of Best Actress in Supporting Role

Image: Lara Dutta Instagram

Lara Dutta

Manoj Bajpayee secured the title of Best Actor in Web Series for the series The Family Man 2

Image: Manoj Bajpayee Instagram

Manoj Bajpayee

Raveena Tandon managed to win the title of Best Actress in Web Series for Aranyak

Image: Raveena Tandon Instagram

Raveena Tandon

Among the several personalities of the film fraternity, Sidharth Malhotra won the Critics Best Actor Award

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra

The diva won the title of Best Actress female for the movie Mimi

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon

The actor bagged the award for People's Choice Best Actor Award

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

Abhimanyu Dassani

The actress bagged the People's Choice Award in the Best Actress title

Image: Radhika Madan Instagram

Radhika Madan

