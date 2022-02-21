Entertainment
Priya Nagpal
FEB 21, 2022
Winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2022
Heading 3
Ranveer Singh
The heartthrob of Bollywood Ranveer Singh bagged the title of Best Actor for the movie 83. In the film, the actor played the role of Kapil Dev, which is based on the iconic victory of the Indian Cricket Team at the 1983 Cricket World Cup
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
The title for Best Actor in Negative Role was bagged by Aayush Sharma for the movie Antim: The Final Truth
Image: Aayush Sharma Instagram
Aayush Sharma
Satish Kaushik bagged the title of Best Actor in Supporting Role for the movie Kaagaz
Image: Satish Kaushik Instagram
Satish Kaushik
Lara Dutta who was last seen in Bell Bottom as Indira Gandhi bagged the title of Best Actress in Supporting Role
Image: Lara Dutta Instagram
Lara Dutta
Manoj Bajpayee secured the title of Best Actor in Web Series for the series The Family Man 2
Image: Manoj Bajpayee Instagram
Manoj Bajpayee
Raveena Tandon managed to win the title of Best Actress in Web Series for Aranyak
Image: Raveena Tandon Instagram
Raveena Tandon
Among the several personalities of the film fraternity, Sidharth Malhotra won the Critics Best Actor Award
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra
The diva won the title of Best Actress female for the movie Mimi
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon
The actor bagged the award for People's Choice Best Actor Award
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
Abhimanyu Dassani
The actress bagged the People's Choice Award in the Best Actress title
Image: Radhika Madan Instagram
Radhika Madan
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shanaya Kapoor in snazzy black outfits