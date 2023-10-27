Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
27 OCTOBER, 2023
Winners of Bigg Boss of every season
Salman Khan is back with another Season of the most controversial reality TV show - Bigg Boss. This is the 17th Season. Take a look at the winners of previous seasons
Bigg Boss
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
Rahul Roy of Aashiqui fame lifted the trophy of Season 1 while Ashutosh Kaushik was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2
Season 1 & 2
Images: Rahul Roy and Ashutosh Kaushik's Instagram
Vidhu Dara Singh and Shweta Tiwari were the winners of third and fourth season of Bigg Boss respectively
Season 3 & 4
Images: Vindu Dara and Shweta Tiwari's Instagram
Juhi Parmar and Urvashi Dholakia lifted their winning trophies in Season 5 and 6 respectively
Season 5 & 6
Images: Juhi Parmar & Urvashi Dholakia's Instagram
Gauhar Khan lifted the winning trophy of Bigg Boss Season 7 while Gautam Gulati was declared as the winner of BB Season 8
Season 7 & 8
Images: Gauhar Khan & Gautam Gulati's Instagram
Prince Narula and Manveer Gurjar were the winners of Bigg Boss Season 9 and 10
Season 9 & 10
Images: Prince Narula & Manveer Gurjar's Instagram
Dipika Kakar won the Bigg Boss trophy in Season 11 while Shilpa Shinde was declared as the winner in Season 12
Season 11 & 12
Images: Dipika Kakkar & Shilpa Shinde's Instagram
Late actor Siddharth Shukla was the winner of BB Season 13. Rubina Dilaik lifted the winning trophy of Bigg Boss Season 14
Season 13 & 14
Images: Siddharth Shukla & Rubina Dilaik's Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash and MC Stan won the Bigg Boss Season 15 and 16 respectively
Season 15 & 16
Images: Tejasswi Prakash & MC Stan's Instagram
Bigg Boss OTT had two seasons till now. Divya Agrawal was the winner of BB OTT Season 1 while the second season was won by Elvish Yadav
Bigg Boss OTT
Images: Divya Agrawal & Elvish Yadav's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.