 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

27 OCTOBER, 2023

Winners of Bigg Boss of every season

Salman Khan is back with another Season of the most controversial reality TV show - Bigg Boss. This is the 17th Season. Take a look at the winners of previous seasons

Bigg Boss

Image: Salman Khan Instagram 

Rahul Roy of Aashiqui fame lifted the trophy of Season 1 while Ashutosh Kaushik was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2

Season 1 & 2

Images: Rahul Roy and Ashutosh Kaushik's Instagram 

Vidhu Dara Singh and Shweta Tiwari were the winners of third and fourth season of Bigg Boss respectively

Season 3 & 4

Images: Vindu Dara and Shweta Tiwari's Instagram 

Juhi Parmar and Urvashi Dholakia lifted their winning trophies in Season 5 and 6 respectively 

Season 5 & 6

Images: Juhi Parmar & Urvashi Dholakia's Instagram 

Gauhar Khan lifted the winning trophy of Bigg Boss Season 7 while Gautam Gulati was declared as the winner of BB Season 8 

Season 7 & 8

Images: Gauhar Khan & Gautam Gulati's Instagram

Prince Narula and Manveer Gurjar were the winners of Bigg Boss Season 9 and 10

Season 9 & 10

Images: Prince Narula & Manveer Gurjar's Instagram 

Dipika Kakar won the Bigg Boss trophy in Season 11 while Shilpa Shinde was declared as the winner in Season 12

Season 11 & 12

Images: Dipika Kakkar & Shilpa Shinde's Instagram 

Late actor Siddharth Shukla was the winner of BB Season 13. Rubina Dilaik lifted the winning trophy of Bigg Boss Season 14

Season 13 & 14

Images: Siddharth Shukla & Rubina Dilaik's Instagram 

Tejasswi Prakash and MC Stan won the Bigg Boss Season 15 and 16 respectively

 Season 15 & 16

Images: Tejasswi Prakash & MC Stan's Instagram 

Bigg Boss OTT had two seasons till now. Divya Agrawal was the winner of BB OTT Season 1 while the second season was won by Elvish Yadav

Bigg Boss OTT 

Images: Divya Agrawal & Elvish Yadav's Instagram 

