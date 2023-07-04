Heading 3

Winners of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

JUly 4, 2023

The winner of Season 1 was Mona Singh and her choreographer

Season 1

Image: Mona Singh Instagram

Prachi Desai emerged as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2 with her choreographer Deepak

Image: Prachi Desai Instagram

Season 2

Bhaichung Bhutia and his choreographer Sonia won season 3 of the dance reality show

Season 3

Image: Bhaichung Bhutia Instagram

Meiyang Chang and his choreographer Marischaa lifted the trophy of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4

Season 4

Image: Meiyang Chang Instagram

Season 5

Image: Gurmeet Choudhary Instagram

Gurmeet Choudhary and his choreographer Shampa were declared as the winners of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 5

Image: Drashti & Salman Instagram

Season 6

Drashti Dhami and her choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan won sixth season as they managed to get highest number of votes 

The winner of Season 7 was Ashish Sharma and his choreographer Shampa

Season 7

Image: Shampa Instagram 

Faisal Khan and his choreographer Vaishnavi Patil emerged as the winners of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8

Season 8

Image: Vaishnavi & Faisal Instagram

Season 9

Image: Teriya Magar Instagram 

Teriya Magar and her choreographer Aryan Patra were declared the winners of Season 9 

Image: Gunjan Sinha Instagram 

Gunjan Sinha won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 along with Tejas Verma and their choreographer Sagar Bora

Season 10

