Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Entertainment
Winners of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
JUly 4, 2023
The winner of Season 1 was Mona Singh and her choreographer
Season 1
Image: Mona Singh Instagram
Prachi Desai emerged as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2 with her choreographer Deepak
Image: Prachi Desai Instagram
Season 2
Bhaichung Bhutia and his choreographer Sonia won season 3 of the dance reality show
Season 3
Image: Bhaichung Bhutia Instagram
Meiyang Chang and his choreographer Marischaa lifted the trophy of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4
Season 4
Image: Meiyang Chang Instagram
Season 5
Image: Gurmeet Choudhary Instagram
Gurmeet Choudhary and his choreographer Shampa were declared as the winners of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 5
Image: Drashti & Salman Instagram
Season 6
Drashti Dhami and her choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan won sixth season as they managed to get highest number of votes
The winner of Season 7 was Ashish Sharma and his choreographer Shampa
Season 7
Image: Shampa Instagram
Faisal Khan and his choreographer Vaishnavi Patil emerged as the winners of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8
Season 8
Image: Vaishnavi & Faisal Instagram
Season 9
Image: Teriya Magar Instagram
Teriya Magar and her choreographer Aryan Patra were declared the winners of Season 9
Image: Gunjan Sinha Instagram
Gunjan Sinha won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 along with Tejas Verma and their choreographer Sagar Bora
Season 10
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.