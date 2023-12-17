Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
December 17, 2023
Winter romance movies to watch
A beloved ensemble cast weaves interconnected love stories set against the backdrop of a festive London during the Christmas season
Love Actually (2003)
Two women swap homes for the holidays and find unexpected romance in this charming tale of love across continents
The Holiday (2006)
Embark on a magical journey with Elsa and Anna in this animated masterpiece that celebrates the bond of sisterhood and the power of true love
Frozen (2013)
Fate and chance play a delightful role as two strangers experience a series of near-meetings and reunions in this romantic comedy set in New York City during the winter
Serendipity (2001)
A classic romantic comedy celebrated for its charming and nostalgic portrayal of love, capturing the essence of romance in the city that never sleeps
Sleepless in Seattle(1993)
A Canadian book editor and her assistant navigate a fake engagement and a trip to Alaska in this delightful romantic comedy starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds
The Proposal (2009)
Follow Bridget's journey of self-discovery and romance in this iconic British film that spans a year, including the festive holiday season
Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)
Embrace the spirit of the season with this romantic comedy featuring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding, as a young woman’s life takes a whimsical turn after a chance meeting
Last Christmas (2019)
This Netflix original brings together a group of high school students during a snowstorm, leading to unexpected connections and sweet romances
Let It Snow (2019)
Time travel takes a backseat to a heartwarming father-son relationship and a beautiful love story set against the changing seasons
About Time (2013)
A romantic comedy film that follows the story of an LA-based writer who travels across the country for a holiday rendezvous with a charming guy she met online
Love Hard(2021)
