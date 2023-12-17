Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

December 17, 2023

Winter romance movies to watch 

A beloved ensemble cast weaves interconnected love stories set against the backdrop of a festive London during the Christmas season

Love Actually (2003)

Image: Imdb

Two women swap homes for the holidays and find unexpected romance in this charming tale of love across continents

Image: Imdb

The Holiday (2006)

Embark on a magical journey with Elsa and Anna in this animated masterpiece that celebrates the bond of sisterhood and the power of true love

Frozen (2013)

Image: Imdb

Fate and chance play a delightful role as two strangers experience a series of near-meetings and reunions in this romantic comedy set in New York City during the winter

Serendipity (2001)

Image: Imdb

A classic romantic comedy celebrated for its charming and nostalgic portrayal of love, capturing the essence of romance in the city that never sleeps

Sleepless in Seattle(1993)

Image: Imdb

A Canadian book editor and her assistant navigate a fake engagement and a trip to Alaska in this delightful romantic comedy starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds

The Proposal (2009)

Image: Imdb

Follow Bridget's journey of self-discovery and romance in this iconic British film that spans a year, including the festive holiday season

DragoBridget Jones's Diary (2001)n Ball

Image: Imdb

Embrace the spirit of the season with this romantic comedy featuring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding, as a young woman’s life takes a whimsical turn after a chance meeting

Last Christmas (2019)

Image: Imdb

This Netflix original brings together a group of high school students during a snowstorm, leading to unexpected connections and sweet romances

Let It Snow (2019)

Image: Imdb

Time travel takes a backseat to a heartwarming father-son relationship and a beautiful love story set against the changing seasons

About Time (2013)

Image: Imdb

A romantic comedy film that follows the story of an LA-based writer who travels across the country for a holiday rendezvous with a charming guy she met online

Love Hard(2021)

Image: Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here