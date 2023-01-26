JAN 26, 2023
Woman-centric movies by Nayanthara
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Nayanthara has been given the title of 'Lady Superstar' after wooing movie buffs with her powerful performances over the years. Here is a look at some of her woman-centric movies.
The 'Lady Superstar'
Image: IMDb
The first film that comes to mind is the 2017 political drama, Aramm. Made under the direction of Gopi Nainar, the project was critically acclaimed.
Aramm
Image: IMDb
She was seen essaying the role of a district collector in the movie, who is subjected to a lot of challenges after a young girl falls into a borewell.
The tale of an upright district collector
The 2019 horror drama shared the story of a journalist, haunted by a vindictive spirit as she pays a visit to her grandmother in a remote village.
Image: IMDb
Airaa
Image: IMDb
The psychological thriller talks about a serial killer arrested by an intelligent CBI officer.
Imaikkaa Nodigal
Nayanthara essayed the role of a CBI officer in the 2018 critically acclaimed drama.
A powerful role
Image: IMDb
Kolamavu Kokila follows the life of a girl who finds herself caught in a drug racket in a desperate attempt to earn a quick buck.
Image: IMDb
Kolamavu Kokila
The 2018 dark comedy was recently re-adapted in Bollywood with the name, Good Luck Jerry.
Image: IMDb
Nayanthara also played the lead in the tale of a young woman wandering the streets of Hyderabad looking for her husband, with assistance from a cop.
Image: IMDb
Anaamika
For those who do not know, the venture is a remake of the Hindi film, Kahaani with Vidya Balan as the lead.
Image: IMDb
A remake
