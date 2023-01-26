JAN 26, 2023

Heading 3

Woman-centric movies by Nayanthara

Nayanthara has been given the title of 'Lady Superstar' after wooing movie buffs with her powerful performances over the years. Here is a look at some of her woman-centric movies.

The 'Lady Superstar'

The first film that comes to mind is the 2017 political drama, Aramm. Made under the direction of Gopi Nainar, the project was critically acclaimed.

Aramm

She was seen essaying the role of a district collector in the movie, who is subjected to a lot of challenges after a young girl falls into a borewell.

The tale of an upright district collector

The 2019 horror drama shared the story of a journalist, haunted by a vindictive spirit as she pays a visit to her grandmother in a remote village. 

Airaa

The psychological thriller talks about a serial killer arrested by an intelligent CBI officer. 

Imaikkaa Nodigal

Nayanthara essayed the role of a CBI officer in the 2018 critically acclaimed drama. 

A powerful role

Kolamavu Kokila follows the life of a girl who finds herself caught in a drug racket in a desperate attempt to earn a quick buck. 

Kolamavu Kokila

The 2018 dark comedy was recently re-adapted in Bollywood with the name, Good Luck Jerry. 

Nayanthara also played the lead in the tale of a young woman wandering the streets of Hyderabad looking for her husband, with assistance from a cop.

Anaamika

For those who do not know, the venture is a remake of the Hindi film, Kahaani with Vidya Balan as the lead.

A remake 

