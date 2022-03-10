Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 10, 2022

Woman Up: Malaika Arora on her journey

Heading 3

Women’s Day

On the occasion of Women’s Day, Malaika Arora starred in the ninth episode of Woman Up. Here are the most memorable quotes from the show

Video: Pinkvilla

I'm an introvert. I've always liked not sharing too much. I would speak when spoken to. I would not necessarily indulge in beyond hellos, hi’s and the pleasantries

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Being guarded

For every grey hair I have, I have gained that much more wisdom, that much more stability in life, that much more happiness, and that much more love, so my grey hairs are just testament that each year will be bigger and better for me

Image: Ajay Kadam

Grey hairs

My past has made me stronger and a better person. My past has helped me evolve, so I'm never gonna dismiss it, but wanting to start afresh is always a good and positive thing

Image: Farrokh Chothia

ACCEPTING HER PAST

When I took the step to being a single mother, at that point, you always feel like the world is crashing on your head, but I also knew it was something I had to take on, I had to be responsible

Being single mother

Video: Pinkvilla

At the end of the day, everything I do, everything I am, is self-made and self-taught. I strive every single day, just like thousands and millions of other women out there

Self-made and self-taught

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

If somebody asked me what my superpower was, I would say clarity. Very rarely am I shaken or standing on a shaky ground

Superpower

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

I'm very very involved in all of it now, where I want to be able to produce content which I love, I can relate to or I feel people will also enjoy. I am certainly looking forward to producing some good content

Retaining the producer's badge

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Woman Up S3 Meghana Raj on hardships

Click Here