Akshat Sundrani
MAR 07, 2022
Woman Up: Mandira on hardships & more
Women’s Day
On the occasion of Women’s Day, Mandira Bedi starred in the fourth episode of Woman Up. Here are the most memorable quotes from the show
Video: Pinkvilla
The kind of work, the quantity of work, the quality of work that I have got after becoming a parent and in my 40s have been the best ever
Image: Mandira Bedi Instagram
Work post becoming parent
I have been offered around ten cop roles and five or six negative characters. Either a cop or a negative character, there is no in between or what
Short hair impact on work
Image: Mandira Bedi Instagram
I am driven by work, I love work. Being a parent defines me but work also defines me
Image: Jitu Savlani
WORKING WHILE BEING SEVEN MONTHS PREGNANT
I have had a lot of anger in my life, I have had a lot of negativity. I am a positive person now but I have really worked very hard on myself
On anger & negativity
Image: Mandira Bedi Instagram
I am encountering a lot of things I haven't encountered in my life so far. I am going through a lot right now and I have realised I have to give myself time to grieve and process
Video: Pinkvilla
Hardships and taking time
I used to use exercise as an antidote to negativity or depression, but you have to find a level of calm even otherwise
Exercise as an antidote
Image: Mandira Bedi Instagram
The way to deal with something negative in your life, be it experience or something that happens to you, is to deal with it, live it, feel it, process it and not push it down
Image: Mandira Bedi Instagram
DEALING WITH NEGATIVITY
I live by thank you, I live by gratitude. Once you realise the power of gratitude, you will not live any other way
Image: Mandira Bedi Instagram
Gratitude
