Woman Up: Masaba Gupta on her struggles

On the occasion of Women’s Day, Masaba Gupta starred in the tenth episode of Woman Up. Here are the most memorable quotes from the show
"I used to never put on lights in my bathroom and it used to be all dark because I didn't want to look at my dark skin"
On skin colour
"The minute you are in front of the camera, the people think you have arrived. It does not matter if it is good or bad"
Being in front of camera
"I didn't want to stand out, I wanted to fit in and that happened as a result of bullying"
Fitting in
"I will do a one minute role in a very big or very small film, if I can prove my skills as an actor in that much time"
Doing justice to the role
"That one comment has led me to where I am today because I pick up all these things that people tell me and when they tell me I can’t do it, I want to do it like 100 times"
You are doing designing for fun?
"It's so hard to be yourself on screen because you never know what that line is, what that boundary is, where you should act or whether you should be yourself"
Playing yourself on screen
"I've built a very strong support system at home with my family and with my friends, which means once you are done with work and back home after being that public person you are, that life should also be meaningful and full"
Back home after being the public person
"A lot of people just say, forget about it, don't think about it, mask it, brush it under the carpet, but nothing goes under the carpet, it goes somewhere and I think it makes your health worse"
