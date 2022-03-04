Entertainment
P R Gayathri
MAR 04, 2022
Woman Up: Neelam Kothari on her career
Movies in the 80’s
I think when I was doing films it was always a standard kind of movie being made, a masala movie. The heroine has to look good and know how to dance and that was the basic criteria
Image: Neelam Kothari Instagram
Getting picked on accent
People have picked on me. They say my accent is still with her, but I mean it's just an inherent thing. I don’t care about getting picked anymore
Image: Neelam Kothari Instagram
A lot of my roles, in the beginning, were typecast as I was so young. And I was okay playing the young, teenager, baby girl roles. It was only towards the end of my career I thought enough of doing that
Image: Neelam Kothari Instagram
Roles played
Facing the camera brings out another Neelam. I feel so good and being under the lights is a different feeling and I love it
Image: Neelam Kothari Instagram
Facing the camera
I found it extremely difficult. Luckily there was no social media or internet back then but everybody read the film magazines. Anyone from this industry who says that a nasty article or rumour doesn't affect them is a liar
Image: Neelam Kothari Instagram
Dealing with rumours
My aunt and my mom used to do my styling and hence the high necklines. Since I started so young and had a baby doll image with a baby face I think it suited me. It’s a personal choice and no one is forcing anyone to show skin
Fashion on screen
Image: Neelam Kothari Instagram
I always knew I had a fallback option. Women have to look forward to doing something. When the films coming my way weren't great, I quit
The rise & the fall
Image: Neelam Kothari Instagram
I decided to quit when I was on the top rather than a phase of fading away. It was a hard decision and the transition from being an actress to an entrepreneur was difficult.
Quitting the industry
Image: Neelam Kothari Instagram
Films were a cakewalk. The transition of becoming a jeweller, for the beginning 5-6 years I slogged. People didn’t take me seriously but I got past all that
Being a businesswoman
Image: Neelam Kothari Instagram
There’s no one particular route or solution. I think you have to give yourselves time to heal. Everyone has a different route
Facing bad times
Image: Neelam Kothari Instagram
I was actually the first person to back out from the series but Karan Johar has a knack for bringing me back and it was fun!
Fabulous Lives
Image: Neelam Kothari Instagram
I think people make a huge deal of all these. You are gonna age one day and you are gonna do stuff to make yourself look and feel good. What’s there to hide? I don’t think it's a big deal
On botox treatment
Image: Neelam Kothari Instagram
