Akshat Sundrani

MAR 09, 2022

 Woman Up S3: Barkha Dutt on her journey

Women’s Day

On the occasion of Women’s Day, Barkha Dutt starred in the seventh episode of Woman Up. Here are the most memorable quotes from the show

Video: Pinkvilla

I always tell young women who ask me what it takes to be a journalist that if you don't feel passionate, if you feel curious, if this is not what keeps you awake at night, don't do this because this is not a fixed-hour life

Image: Barkha Dutt Instagram

What does it take to be a Journalist?

If I don't file a legal case, I'm not going to remain silent. I'm going to speak. It was not easy, it was very traumatic, but I think even that helped two other fellow students to come up and speak

Abusive relationship in college

Image: Barkha Dutt Instagram

Today, a woman has to work twice as hard to get to the same place as a man. If she's successful, she will be scrutinised five times harder and people will be five times meaner

Image: Barkha Dutt Instagram

Inequality

A lot of people don't like an independent, opinionated, successful woman but today I'm much more comfortable

People looking down on women

Image: Barkha Dutt Instagram

If I am going to say I have never felt fear, that would be a lie. I felt fear in Kargil, and the fear was displaced by the challenge of getting the tapes back to Delhi

Image: Barkha Dutt Instagram

Feeling fear

I cry very easily; I get angry very easily; I laugh very easily; I'm extremely emotional; I'm not at all a formal person. Of course, I'm fierce when it comes to my work, I'm fierce when it comes to standing up for the things I believe in, but I am not at all a formal person

Being emotional

Video: Pinkvilla

There was a time when some random anonymous person kept sending me threats and my number had been posted on the escort service site, and I had to go to the police, but they didn't do anything

Image: Barkha Dutt Instagram

Online threats

If you are willing to be vulnerable, if you're willing to show a little bit of yourself, people will be willing to show a lot more to you

Image: Barkha Dutt Instagram

Being vulnerable

There are times when you lie awake at night and you say "this could happen to me" or "that could happen to me." I would get paralysed if I kept thinking of that. Some part of you has to be willing to let go of that fear

Image: Barkha Dutt Instagram

Letting go fear

