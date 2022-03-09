 Woman Up S3: Barkha Dutt on her journey

On the occasion of Women’s Day, Barkha Dutt starred in the seventh episode of Woman Up. Here are the most memorable quotes from the show
I always tell young women who ask me what it takes to be a journalist that if you don't feel passionate, if you feel curious, if this is not what keeps you awake at night, don't do this because this is not a fixed-hour life
What does it take to be a Journalist?
If I don't file a legal case, I'm not going to remain silent. I'm going to speak. It was not easy, it was very traumatic, but I think even that helped two other fellow students to come up and speak
Abusive relationship in college
Today, a woman has to work twice as hard to get to the same place as a man. If she's successful, she will be scrutinised five times harder and people will be five times meaner
Inequality
A lot of people don't like an independent, opinionated, successful woman but today I'm much more comfortable
People looking down on women
If I am going to say I have never felt fear, that would be a lie. I felt fear in Kargil, and the fear was displaced by the challenge of getting the tapes back to Delhi
Feeling fear
I cry very easily; I get angry very easily; I laugh very easily; I'm extremely emotional; I'm not at all a formal person. Of course, I'm fierce when it comes to my work, I'm fierce when it comes to standing up for the things I believe in, but I am not at all a formal person
Being emotional
There was a time when some random anonymous person kept sending me threats and my number had been posted on the escort service site, and I had to go to the police, but they didn't do anything
Online threats
If you are willing to be vulnerable, if you're willing to show a little bit of yourself, people will be willing to show a lot more to you
Being vulnerable
There are times when you lie awake at night and you say "this could happen to me" or "that could happen to me." I would get paralysed if I kept thinking of that. Some part of you has to be willing to let go of that fear
Letting go fear
