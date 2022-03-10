Entertainment

Woman Up S3: Meghana Raj on hardships

Women’s Day

On the occasion of Women’s Day, Meghana Raj Sarja starred in the eighth episode of Woman Up. Here are the most memorable quotes from the show

When I was doing glamorous roles I never felt glamorous. I felt I was on the chubbier side or I felt something was wrong with my skin. I never felt good about myself

Image: Meghana Raj Instagram

Glamorous roles

There are days when I don't want to get out of bed, when I feel; what is left, what am I doing all this for? I don’t want to do anything. What is the point of living when he’s not here?

Image: Meghana Raj Instagram

Traumatising phase

I want to raise my child like Chiru would have raised him. Chiru is somebody who never thinks about what's going to happen tomorrow or even in the next half an hour. He only thinks about that moment

Image: Meghana Raj Instagram

About Chiru

There were hundreds of people saying to me, "Be happy for the sake of the child." Very few people came to me and said, "Be happy because you need to be happy”

On being happy 

Sometimes, it is also nice to get that little validation from outside to keep pushing us

Validation

Image: Meghana Raj Instagram

If I am directly or indirectly helping someone who probably needs a little boost to go ahead in life, then I think I'm doing what Chiru would have done

Doing what Chiru would have done

Image: Meghana Raj Instagram

Work was definitely not on my mind at that point in my life. I thought I was never getting back to films, I was never going to come out of the house, I was never going to look at people's faces

Work post losing husband

Image: Meghana Raj Instagram

The most important thing is to surround yourself with people who you completely trust and the right kind of people

Surrounding yourself with right people

Image: Meghana Raj Instagram

