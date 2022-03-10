Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 10, 2022
Woman Up S3: Meghana Raj on hardships
Women’s Day
On the occasion of Women’s Day, Meghana Raj Sarja starred in the eighth episode of Woman Up. Here are the most memorable quotes from the show
Video: Pinkvilla
When I was doing glamorous roles I never felt glamorous. I felt I was on the chubbier side or I felt something was wrong with my skin. I never felt good about myself
Image: Meghana Raj Instagram
Glamorous roles
There are days when I don't want to get out of bed, when I feel; what is left, what am I doing all this for? I don’t want to do anything. What is the point of living when he’s not here?
Image: Meghana Raj Instagram
Traumatising phase
I want to raise my child like Chiru would have raised him. Chiru is somebody who never thinks about what's going to happen tomorrow or even in the next half an hour. He only thinks about that moment
Image: Meghana Raj Instagram
About Chiru
There were hundreds of people saying to me, "Be happy for the sake of the child." Very few people came to me and said, "Be happy because you need to be happy”
On being happy
Video: Pinkvilla
Sometimes, it is also nice to get that little validation from outside to keep pushing us
Validation
Image: Meghana Raj Instagram
If I am directly or indirectly helping someone who probably needs a little boost to go ahead in life, then I think I'm doing what Chiru would have done
Doing what Chiru would have done
Image: Meghana Raj Instagram
Work was definitely not on my mind at that point in my life. I thought I was never getting back to films, I was never going to come out of the house, I was never going to look at people's faces
Work post losing husband
Image: Meghana Raj Instagram
The most important thing is to surround yourself with people who you completely trust and the right kind of people
Surrounding yourself with right people
Image: Meghana Raj Instagram
