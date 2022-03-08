Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 08, 2022

Woman Up S3: Rakul Preet on her journey

Women’s Day

On the occasion of Women’s Day, Rakul Preet Singh starred in the sixth episode of Woman Up. Here are the most memorable quotes from the show

Video: Pinkvilla

It's not necessary for everyone to like you, it’s okay as long as I love myself and I’m not delusional

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram

Self love

Everybody fails but winners are those who get up and tell themselves that it’s fine, it's okay to fail, let’s restart again

Failure

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram

Sometimes you can have one of those low days when I have woken up and checked Instagram and I'm like, "What the hell?" You are a public figure, not a public property, there is a difference

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram

About trolls

I have someone special in my life and I choose to speak about it. I didn't want to be sly about it

On relationship

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram

I'm a workaholic. I love working and I can work all 365 days. I love my work too much

 Video: Rakul Preet Instagram

Workaholic

If you don't educate the younger generation about health, about the do's and don'ts, how are we ever going to be an equal society?

Awareness amongst younger generation

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram

I run every script by my parents. I tell them about the story and if they are okay with it, then I'm okay with it. My confidence stems from there

Video: Pinkvilla

Choosing films

As an actor, your job is so beautiful because you get to play a different character every day and you can bring a character alive on screen, which is forever

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram

Playing different characters

