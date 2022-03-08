Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 08, 2022
Woman Up S3: Rakul Preet on her journey
Women’s Day
On the occasion of Women’s Day, Rakul Preet Singh starred in the sixth episode of Woman Up. Here are the most memorable quotes from the show
Video: Pinkvilla
It's not necessary for everyone to like you, it’s okay as long as I love myself and I’m not delusional
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Self love
Everybody fails but winners are those who get up and tell themselves that it’s fine, it's okay to fail, let’s restart again
Failure
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Sometimes you can have one of those low days when I have woken up and checked Instagram and I'm like, "What the hell?" You are a public figure, not a public property, there is a difference
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
About trolls
I have someone special in my life and I choose to speak about it. I didn't want to be sly about it
On relationship
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
I'm a workaholic. I love working and I can work all 365 days. I love my work too much
Video: Rakul Preet Instagram
Workaholic
If you don't educate the younger generation about health, about the do's and don'ts, how are we ever going to be an equal society?
Awareness amongst younger generation
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
I run every script by my parents. I tell them about the story and if they are okay with it, then I'm okay with it. My confidence stems from there
Video: Pinkvilla
Choosing films
As an actor, your job is so beautiful because you get to play a different character every day and you can bring a character alive on screen, which is forever
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Playing different characters
