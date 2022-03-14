Woman Up: Sai Tamhankar on her journey

On the occasion of Women’s Day, Sai Tamhankar starred in the eleventh episode of Woman Up. Here are the most memorable quotes from the show
Video: Pinkvilla
Being independent
I have been working since I was very young. It has made me strong and independent, emotionally, financially and on all levels
Image: Sai Tamhankar Instagram
I never look at it as breaking taboos or breaking stereotypes. What I am looking for as a person and as an actor, is different characters, a variety of characters, and while doing so, if stereotypes are being broken, I'm glad
Image: Sai Tamhankar Instagram
Breaking stereotypes
I like characters of all shades. Why only portray whites or blacks when our own life is in between?
Image: Shashank Sane
Characters of all shades
When I wore a bikini, surprisingly, the Marathi fraternity welcomed the gesture with open arms and open hearts
Video: Pinkvilla
On donning a bikini
Being able to give birth to a child is the greatest gift one can ever have and I am proud to be a woman and I'm very proud that I can be a mother in the future
Image: Sai Tamhankar Instagram
Motherhood
I do not believe in resolutions. People who cannot train their minds need resolutions. I am very good at training my mind
Resolutions
Image: Bharat Rawail
I think I can control my emotions way better now. I used to be a very short-tempered and impatient person. Our profession gives us a great gift, which is patience
Evolving as a person
Image: Sai Tamhankar Instagram
I think without hardships or obstacles, there is no fun in life. I have enjoyed every obstacle and every difficulty that I've faced
Facing obstacles and hardships
Image: Sai Tamhankar Instagram
THANKS FOR READING NEXT: Woman Up Masaba Gupta on her struggles