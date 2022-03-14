Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 14, 2022

Woman Up: Sai Tamhankar on her journey

WOMEN’S DAY

On the occasion of Women’s Day, Sai Tamhankar starred in the eleventh episode of Woman Up. Here are the most memorable quotes from the show

Video: Pinkvilla

Being independent

I have been working since I was very young. It has made me strong and independent, emotionally, financially and on all levels

Image: Sai Tamhankar Instagram

I never look at it as breaking taboos or breaking stereotypes. What I am looking for as a person and as an actor, is different characters, a variety of characters, and while doing so, if stereotypes are being broken, I'm glad

Image: Sai Tamhankar Instagram

Breaking stereotypes

I like characters of all shades. Why only portray whites or blacks when our own life is in between?

Image: Shashank Sane

Characters of all shades

When I wore a bikini, surprisingly, the Marathi fraternity welcomed the gesture with open arms and open hearts

Video: Pinkvilla

On donning a bikini

Being able to give birth to a child is the greatest gift one can ever have and I am proud to be a woman and I'm very proud that I can be a mother in the future

Image: Sai Tamhankar Instagram

Motherhood

I do not believe in resolutions. People who cannot train their minds need resolutions. I am very good at training my mind

Resolutions

Image: Bharat Rawail

I think I can control my emotions way better now. I used to be a very short-tempered and impatient person. Our profession gives us a great gift, which is patience

Evolving as a person

Image: Sai Tamhankar Instagram

I think without hardships or obstacles, there is no fun in life. I have enjoyed every obstacle and every difficulty that I've faced

Facing obstacles and hardships

Image: Sai Tamhankar Instagram

