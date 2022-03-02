 Entertainment

Woman Up: Shefali Shah on her struggles

Woman’s Day

On the occasion of Woman’s Day, Shefali Shah starred in the first episode of Woman Up. Here are the most memorable quotes from the show

I don’t look back at stuff I have done. At that point of time, that seemed like the right decision. I find it a waste of time to look back

Self-assured

I need to prove myself to myself all the time. Even as a person, as a mother, as a homemaker. I want to do everything and I want to do it right

Proving yourself

Now, I am going to focus on playing my age. I’m very happy and comfortable at my age. I don’t want to be a youngster

Age no bar

The exciting part is to take risks. I mean, that is what is so exciting about being an actor

Taking risks

I used to believe that marriages are happily ever after until you realise that's the norm. That’s a notion. It doesn’t have to necessarily work in life

Perfect marriages are a norm

Our life is very precious, if something is making you unhappy it's not worth it

Nothing is beyond your happiness

I can’t run my life according to what people feel. I can’t please everyone even if I try

Pleasing everyone

I feel the end of me would be the day when I feel I know it all. I do not know it

Learning everyday

The joy of being an actor is that you play roles that you’re not and it could be cast, creed, colour, sex, age

Playing different lives

When Vipul goes to shoot, obviously nobody questions. But when I’m shooting continuously, it's like, “Again you’ve to go to shoot today?” And I’m like, did I just get asked that question!

Handling sexism at home

