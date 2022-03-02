Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 02, 2022
Woman Up: Shefali Shah on her struggles
Heading 3
Woman’s Day
On the occasion of Woman’s Day, Shefali Shah starred in the first episode of Woman Up. Here are the most memorable quotes from the show
Image: Shefali Shah Instagram
I don’t look back at stuff I have done. At that point of time, that seemed like the right decision. I find it a waste of time to look back
Video: Pinkvilla
Self-assured
I need to prove myself to myself all the time. Even as a person, as a mother, as a homemaker. I want to do everything and I want to do it right
Proving yourself
Image: Shefali Shah Instagram
Now, I am going to focus on playing my age. I’m very happy and comfortable at my age. I don’t want to be a youngster
Age no bar
Image: Shefali Shah Instagram
The exciting part is to take risks. I mean, that is what is so exciting about being an actor
Taking risks
Image: Shefali Shah Instagram
I used to believe that marriages are happily ever after until you realise that's the norm. That’s a notion. It doesn’t have to necessarily work in life
Perfect marriages are a norm
Video: Pinkvilla
Our life is very precious, if something is making you unhappy it's not worth it
Nothing is beyond your happiness
Image: Ajay Kadam
I can’t run my life according to what people feel. I can’t please everyone even if I try
Pleasing everyone
Image: Shefali Shah Instagram
I feel the end of me would be the day when I feel I know it all. I do not know it
Learning everyday
Image: Shefali Shah Instagram
The joy of being an actor is that you play roles that you’re not and it could be cast, creed, colour, sex, age
Playing different lives
Image: Shefali Shah Instagram
When Vipul goes to shoot, obviously nobody questions. But when I’m shooting continuously, it's like, “Again you’ve to go to shoot today?” And I’m like, did I just get asked that question!
Handling sexism at home
Image: Shefali Shah Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sara Ali Khan’s fresh face look