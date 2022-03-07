Woman Up: Sushant Divgikr on inequality

On the occasion of Women’s Day, Sushant Divgikr starred in the fifth episode of Woman Up. Here are the most memorable quotes from the show
I have a four-octave vocal range and that is very rare in the world. This country needs to be proud of it because I am proud of being from this country
Image: Sushant Divgikr Instagram
Four-octave vocal range
I have about 225 children myself. I didn’t have to give them birth, I had to give them love. So motherhood is an emotion and a behaviour. It’s not the physical act of giving birth
Motherhood
Image: Sushant Divgikr Instagram
Everybody thinks we are standing on the streets to sell our bodies or beg. This is what movies have shown so far. Maybe recently, they have shown better representation that also not with a trans person
Image: Sushant Divgikr Instagram
Wrong representation
We have been touched in places we shouldn’t have been touched. We have been bullied, we’ve been hit, we’ve been abused. Even if I just walk now at this point in life, I still get called names
On Bullying
If they talk behind my back, there is a reason because they are behind me
On people talking behind back
The bar, which was looked down on by people, was like a temple to me because, at that point, it gave me love, paid my bills, took care of my family and didn't judge me
Bar was like a temple
Image: Sushant Divgikr Instagram
That bar-dancer will represent your country today on an international platform. So never look down on somebody because of where they come from because you never know where they will go
Image: Sushant Divgikr Instagram
On people Looking down
When the news came out, my mother and I jumped, and she's got a dislocated knee and she jumped even with that. We fell to the ground and hugged each other and cried for 20 minutes
Image: Sushant Divgikr Instagram
When 377 was decriminalised
