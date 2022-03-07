Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 08, 2022

Woman Up: Sushant Divgikr on inequality

Women’s Day

On the occasion of Women’s Day, Sushant Divgikr starred in the fifth episode of Woman Up. Here are the most memorable quotes from the show

Video: Pinkvilla

I have a four-octave vocal range and that is very rare in the world. This country needs to be proud of it because I am proud of being from this country

Image: Sushant Divgikr Instagram

Four-octave vocal range

I have about 225 children myself. I didn’t have to give them birth, I had to give them love. So motherhood is an emotion and a behaviour. It’s not the physical act of giving birth

Motherhood

Image: Sushant Divgikr Instagram

Everybody thinks we are standing on the streets to sell our bodies or beg. This is what movies have shown so far. Maybe recently, they have shown better representation that also not with a trans person

Image: Sushant Divgikr Instagram

Wrong representation

We have been touched in places we shouldn’t have been touched. We have been bullied, we’ve been hit, we’ve been abused. Even if I just walk now at this point in life, I still get called names

On Bullying

Video: Pinkvilla

If they talk behind my back, there is a reason because they are behind me

Video: Sushant Divgikr Instagram

On people talking behind back

The bar, which was looked down on by people, was like a temple to me because, at that point, it gave me love, paid my bills, took care of my family and didn't judge me

Bar was like a temple

Image: Sushant Divgikr Instagram

That bar-dancer will represent your country today on an international platform. So never look down on somebody because of where they come from because you never know where they will go

Image: Sushant Divgikr Instagram

On people Looking down

When the news came out, my mother and I jumped, and she's got a dislocated knee and she jumped even with that. We fell to the ground and hugged each other and cried for 20 minutes

Image: Sushant Divgikr Instagram

When 377 was decriminalised

