Queen, directed by Vikas Bahl, was released in 2014. Kangana Ranaut is the star of the film. She gave a standout performance owing toher flawless acting skill sand the movie’s unique plot
Sherni, starring Vidya Balan and directed by Amit V. Masurkar, was released on June 18, 2021. This moviedelivered a powerful message and it did so, in the most simplest manner conceivable
Amole Gupte directed the biopic of badminton player Saina Nehwal, which starred Parineeti Chopra. People praised Parineeti for doingjustice to the real-life role
Chhapaak, a film starring Deepika Padukone and based on the true story of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor, spoke volumes. The film dealt with a serious subject matter and the audience applauded Deepika’s portrayal in the movie
Panga, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and starring Kangana Ranaut, is a celebration of motherhood. This movie was a hit with the critics and the public, and the public, and Kangana ultimately won a National Film Award for her impressive performance in it
Thappad, a film starring Taapsee Pannu, emphasises the social ills that prevail. The movie was well received, by mainstream audiences across the country, for tackling a vital social issue
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor, was released on August 12, 2021. It was well-received by the public
Anu Menon directed Shakuntala Devi, starring Vidya Balan and based on the brilliant mathematician of the same name. The actress adds to the roster of strong female characters by giving the portrayal a jolt of life. The audience reacted favourably to this flick
Thalaivii, the biopic of Jayalalithaa starring Kangana Ranaut, is regarded by many as one of the best biopics of all time. It was directed by A.L. Vijay and released on September 10, 2021