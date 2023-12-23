Women Characters written by male writers

Imtiaz Ali creates Veera, portrayed by Alia Bhatt, as a character who finds liberation and self-discovery during an unexpected journey, challenging traditional expectations of a woman’s role
Veera, Highway
Depicted as a woman of strength and dignity, facing the challenges that arise from her husband's deep connection with another woman, Mastani. Her character adds emotional depth to the narrative, showcasing resilience and grace
Kashibai, Sanjay Leela Bhansali
S. S. Rajamouli's portrayal of Devsena contributes to the film's grand narrative, showcasing her strength, resilience, and unwavering commitment to her principles
Devsena, S.S. Rajamouli
Written by Imtiaz Ali, Geet, portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan, is a vibrant and independent character who embarks on a journey of self-discovery, challenging traditional stereotypes with her spirited personality
Geet, Jab We Met
Through Ayan Mukerji's writing, Aisha adds a layer of maturity and guidance to the coming-of-age narrative of Wake Up Sid, contributing to the film's exploration of self-discovery and relationships
Aisha, Ayan Mukherji
Vikas Bahl introduces Rani, played by Kangana Ranaut, a character on a journey of self-discovery after her wedding plans are unexpectedly disrupted, challenging preconceived notions of female protagonists
Rani, Queen
Written by Karan Shrikanth Sharma, Katha is portrayed as a woman trying to cope up with a bad break up and tries to take her life. She is married to Satyaprem after this who helps her in healing
Katha, Satyaprem ki Katha
Sita is a beautifully written character by Hanu Raghavapudi and Raj Kumar Kandamudi. She is actually the heir to the royal mansion, Princess Noor Jahan, who is way ahead of her times
Sita/Noor, Sita Ramam
Meera, NH10
Sudip Sharma creates Meera, portrayed by Anushka Sharma, as a woman who confronts societal norms and takes matters into her own hands when faced with adversity, embodying strength and resilience
Anurag Basu creates Priya, played by Ileana D’Cruz, as a character torn between love and societal expectations, adding depth to the narrative of this heartwarming film that explores love and acceptance