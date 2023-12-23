Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

December 23, 2023

Women Characters written by male writers

Imtiaz Ali creates Veera, portrayed by Alia Bhatt, as a character who finds liberation and self-discovery during an unexpected journey, challenging traditional expectations of a woman’s role

Veera, Highway

Image source- IMDb

Depicted as a woman of strength and dignity, facing the challenges that arise from her husband's deep connection with another woman, Mastani. Her character adds emotional depth to the narrative, showcasing resilience and grace 

Image source- IMDb

Kashibai, Sanjay Leela Bhansali 

S. S. Rajamouli's portrayal of Devsena contributes to the film's grand narrative, showcasing her strength, resilience, and unwavering commitment to her principles

Devsena, S.S. Rajamouli

Image source- IMDb

Written by Imtiaz Ali, Geet, portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan, is a vibrant and independent character who embarks on a journey of self-discovery, challenging traditional stereotypes with her spirited personality

Geet, Jab We Met

Image source- IMDb

Through Ayan Mukerji's writing, Aisha adds a layer of maturity and guidance to the coming-of-age narrative of Wake Up Sid, contributing to the film's exploration of self-discovery and relationships

Aisha, Ayan Mukherji

Image source- IMDb

Vikas Bahl introduces Rani, played by Kangana Ranaut, a character on a journey of self-discovery after her wedding plans are unexpectedly disrupted, challenging preconceived notions of female protagonists

Rani, Queen

Image source- IMDb

Written by Karan Shrikanth Sharma, Katha is portrayed as a woman trying to cope up with a bad break up and tries to take her life. She is married to Satyaprem after this who helps her in healing 

Katha, Satyaprem ki Katha

Image source- IMDb

Sita is a beautifully written character by Hanu Raghavapudi and Raj Kumar Kandamudi. She is actually the heir to the royal mansion, Princess Noor Jahan, who is way ahead of her times

Sita/Noor, Sita Ramam

Image source- IMDb

Meera, NH10

Image source- IMDb

Sudip Sharma creates Meera, portrayed by Anushka Sharma, as a woman who confronts societal norms and takes matters into her own hands when faced with adversity, embodying strength and resilience

Anurag Basu creates Priya, played by Ileana D’Cruz, as a character torn between love and societal expectations, adding depth to the narrative of this heartwarming film that explores love and acceptance

Priya, Barfi!

Image source- IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here