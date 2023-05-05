MAY 05, 2023
Know More About Women Cricket’s Team
Image : Mithali Raj’s Instagram
The skipper hailing from Rajasthan did her schooling from Keyes High School in Hyderabad and junior college from Kasturba Gandhi Junior College
Mithali Raj
Image : Jemimah Rodrigues’s Instagram
Jemimah was brought up in Bhandup and studied at St.Joseph School in Mumbai. Later, she pursued her higher education at the Rizvi College Of Arts, Commerce and Science
Jemimah Rodrigues
Image : Harmanpreet Kaur’s Instagram
Harmanpreet Kaur did her graduation from Chaudhary Charan Singh Institute, in Meerut
Harmanpreet Kaur
Image : Shafali Verma’s Instagram
The 19-year-old cricketer studied till 9th and would often disguise herself as a boy to play cricket as women’s cricket wasn't that popular
Shafali Verma
Image : Yastika Bhatia’s Instagram
The cricketer hails from Vadodara, Gujarat. She has a degree In Bachelor of Arts(B.A) from the Amity University
Yastika Bhatia
Image : Smriti Mandhana’s Instagram
Smriti has a degree in Bachelor of Commerce(B.com) from Sanjay Ghodawat University located in Kolhapur
Smriti Mandhana
Image : Renuka Singh’s Instagram
Renuka is a graduate from Guru Nanak Dev College in Amritsar and attended Khalsa College for further education
Renuka Singh
Image : Sneh Rana’s Instagram
Sneh did her schooling from Doon Valley Public School. Further, she completed her education from the BBK Dav college for women in Amritsar
Sneh Rana
Image : Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s Instagram
Rajeshwari Gayakwad, ace bowler of the Women’s cricket team has a degree in Bachelor of Arts (B.A)
Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Image : Deepti Sharma’s instagram
Deepti had to appear for her 12th STD examination in 2020, as per reports. However, she could not as it clashed with the T20 World Cup
Deepti Sharma
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.