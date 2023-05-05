Heading 3

MAY 05, 2023

 Know More About Women Cricket’s Team 

Image : Mithali Raj’s Instagram

The skipper hailing from Rajasthan did her schooling from Keyes High School in Hyderabad and junior college from Kasturba Gandhi Junior College

Mithali Raj

Image : Jemimah Rodrigues’s Instagram

Jemimah was brought up in Bhandup and studied at St.Joseph School in Mumbai. Later, she pursued her higher education at the Rizvi College Of Arts, Commerce and Science

Jemimah Rodrigues

Image : Harmanpreet Kaur’s Instagram

Harmanpreet Kaur did her graduation from Chaudhary Charan Singh Institute, in Meerut

Harmanpreet Kaur

Image : Shafali Verma’s Instagram

The 19-year-old cricketer studied till 9th and would often disguise herself as a boy to play cricket as women’s cricket wasn't that popular

Shafali Verma

Image : Yastika Bhatia’s Instagram

The cricketer hails from Vadodara, Gujarat. She has a degree In Bachelor of Arts(B.A) from the Amity University

Yastika Bhatia

Image : Smriti Mandhana’s Instagram

Smriti has a degree in Bachelor of Commerce(B.com) from Sanjay Ghodawat University located in Kolhapur

Smriti Mandhana

Image : Renuka Singh’s Instagram

Renuka is a graduate from Guru Nanak Dev College in Amritsar and attended Khalsa College for further education

Renuka Singh

Image : Sneh Rana’s Instagram

Sneh did her schooling from Doon Valley Public School. Further, she completed her education from the BBK Dav college for women in Amritsar

Sneh Rana

Image : Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s Instagram

Rajeshwari Gayakwad, ace bowler of the Women’s cricket team has a degree in Bachelor of Arts (B.A)

Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Image : Deepti Sharma’s instagram

Deepti had to appear for her 12th STD examination in 2020, as per reports. However, she could not as it clashed with the T20 World Cup

Deepti Sharma

