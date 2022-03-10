Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 10, 2022
Women led films of South
Oh! Baby
The Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer is about a lady in her 70s who finds herself in the body of her 24-year-old self after having her picture taken at a mysterious photo studio. The actress won the critics choice award for her performance in the film
The Pawan Kumar directorial follows the story of a powerful journalist who fights to prove her innocence after becoming trapped in crime. The film received positive reviews from critics
U-turn
The Milind Rau directorial follows the tale of a visually impaired lady who testifies in a hit-and-run case only to be confronted by the killer afterwards
Nayanthara's Netrikann
The film starred Kangana Ranaut in the titular role. She slipped into the shoes of legendary figure J. Jayalalithaa, the actress who turned politician. The film received widespread critical praise
Thalaivii
Uyare starring Parvathy Thiruvothu, recounts the story of an aviation student who survives an acid assault, putting her career in jeopardy
Uyare
Nathicharami, starring Sruthi Hariharan and directed by Sandhya Rani, depicts the story of a widow torn between her own physical and emotional wants and her wish to honour her husband's memory
Nathicharami
The Saajin Baabu directorial is about a married Muslim lady who is obliged to live an unambitious life behind the four walls of her home. Moreover, in the name of religion, she is asked to give up all of her desires
Biryaani
The J.J. Fredrick directorial follows a brave lawyer who takes on the case of a lady who has been labelled a serial murderer
Ponmagal Vandhal
