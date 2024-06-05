Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

 Entertainment

june 05, 2024

Women Power in Yash’s Toxic 

Coming from the Kannada film industry, Yash is one of the most bankable stars right now 

Yash

Image: Yash's Instagram 

The actor who was last seen in KGF Chapter 2 is presently shooting for his next biggie 

Last Release 

Image: Imdb 

Yash’s next film is titled Toxic. The movie has an ensemble star cast. Check it out! 

Next Biggie? 

Video: Yash's Instagram 

Lady Superstar Nayanthara is locked to play the sister of Yash in Toxic 

The Sister 

Image: Nayanthara's Instagram 

Bollywood Diva Kiara Advani is reportedly playing the romantic hook to Yash in the movie 

The Love Interest 

Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram 

Reportedly, Huma Qureshi has been roped in to play one of the key villains in Toxic 

 The Villain

Image: Huma Qureshi's Instagram 

Geethu Mohandas is helming the mega-budgeted film 

Director 

Image: Geethu Mohandas’ Instagram 

Though, Toxic has Yash in the leading role. However, the movie has three actresses playing strong parts and a female director captaining the project. It's a clear indication that the movie has strong Women’s Power and healthy participation 

Women Power 

Image: Imdb 

Toxic is a gangster drama revolving around a drug Cartel somewhere in Goa

Gangster Drama 

Image: Yash's Instagram 

The movie is set to release in cinemas on April 10, 2025 

 Release Date 

Image: Yash's Instagram 

