Women Power in Yash’s Toxic 

Coming from the Kannada film industry, Yash is one of the most bankable stars right now
Yash
Image: Yash's Instagram
The actor who was last seen in KGF Chapter 2 is presently shooting for his next biggie
Last Release
Image: Imdb
Yash’s next film is titled Toxic. The movie has an ensemble star cast. Check it out!
Next Biggie?
Video: Yash's Instagram
Lady Superstar Nayanthara is locked to play the sister of Yash in Toxic
The Sister
Image: Nayanthara's Instagram
Bollywood Diva Kiara Advani is reportedly playing the romantic hook to Yash in the movie
The Love Interest
Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram
Reportedly, Huma Qureshi has been roped in to play one of the key villains in Toxic
The Villain
Image: Huma Qureshi's Instagram
Geethu Mohandas is helming the mega-budgeted film
Director
Image: Geethu Mohandas’ Instagram
Though, Toxic has Yash in the leading role. However, the movie has three actresses playing strong parts and a female director captaining the project. It's a clear indication that the movie has strong Women’s Power and healthy participation
Women Power
Image: Imdb
Toxic is a gangster drama revolving around a drug Cartel somewhere in Goa
Gangster Drama
Image: Yash's Instagram
The movie is set to release in cinemas on April 10, 2025