Workout diva Kriti Sanon
Prerna Verma
JULY 17, 2022
Video: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon along with her tribe can be seen squatting with weight
Squatting with weights
Who needs a gym to work out when you and your tribe are extremely motivated to stay fit
Workout with a view
Kriti vlogged about her first outdoor workout with her gang and indeed, it looked quite exciting!
Outdoor workout
Look at Kriti lifting weights in this video. Doesn't she make working out seem like a piece of cake
Strong arms!
Kriti sure knows how to keep her body toned and perfect. In this video, we can see her squatting with weights in her hand
Squatting with weights
Kriti can be seen practising her boxing moves in this video. It is indeed one of the best forms of exercise
The boxer!
Kriti enjoys her workout a lot and this video is proof. Look at her nailing the Bosu challenge
Bosu challenge
Kriti often gives her fans workout goals by posting videos of her different kinds of workouts
Giving major workout goals
Dancing is one of the best forms of workout and Kriti is having a blast with her team
Dancing her heart out
One of the most important things to do post a good workout is a perfect stretch. Look at Kriti stretching her back with the help of her trainer in this video
A perfect back stretch
