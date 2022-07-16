Heading 3

Workout diva Kriti Sanon

Prerna Verma

JULY 17, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Video: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon along with her tribe can be seen squatting with weight

Squatting with weights

Who needs a gym to work out when you and your tribe are extremely motivated to stay fit

Workout with a view

Kriti vlogged about her first outdoor workout with her gang and indeed, it looked quite exciting!

Outdoor workout

Look at Kriti lifting weights in this video. Doesn't she make working out seem like a piece of cake

Strong arms!

Kriti sure knows how to keep her body toned and perfect. In this video, we can see her squatting with weights in her hand

Squatting with weights

Kriti can be seen practising her boxing moves in this video. It is indeed one of the best forms of exercise

The boxer!

Kriti enjoys her workout a lot and this video is proof. Look at her nailing the Bosu challenge

Bosu challenge

Kriti often gives her fans workout goals by posting videos of her different kinds of workouts

Giving major workout goals

Dancing is one of the best forms of workout and Kriti is having a blast with her team

Dancing her heart out

One of the most important things to do post a good workout is a perfect stretch. Look at Kriti stretching her back with the help of her trainer in this video

A perfect back stretch

