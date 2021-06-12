wedding pictures
Yami and Aditya’s JUNE 12, 2021
Yami Gautam shares a picture of her after the wedding as she dons a red saree with gold jewellery and sindoor and is ready to welcome the Spring season
Yami and Aditya’s “memories for a lifetime” as they get married
The actress gets clicked with her sister, Surilie Gautam while she applies haldi to her
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar get clicked while performing the wedding rituals
The Himachal beauty gets clicked in a red saree and gold jewellery
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar clicked making each other wear the jay mala
Yami looked pretty in an orange suit for her mehendi ceremony
The celebrity couple adore each other as they get clicked candidly
Yami donned a red outfit for the red dupatta ritual and looked beautiful
The Gautams and Dhars posed for a family portrait
