Yami and Aditya’s

JUNE 12, 2021

Yami Gautam shares a picture of her after the wedding as she dons a red saree with gold jewellery and sindoor and is ready to welcome the Spring season

Yami and Aditya’s “memories for a lifetime” as they get married

The actress gets clicked with her sister, Surilie Gautam while she applies haldi to her

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar get clicked while performing the wedding rituals

The Himachal beauty gets clicked in a red saree and gold jewellery

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar clicked making each other wear the jay mala

Yami looked pretty in an orange suit for her mehendi ceremony

The celebrity couple adore each other as they get clicked candidly

Yami donned a red outfit for the red dupatta ritual and looked beautiful

The Gautams and Dhars posed for a family portrait

