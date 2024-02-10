Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 10, 2024

Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar: Baby on the way

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar made their appearance at Article 370 trailer launch, revealing their first pregnancy

Exciting News!

Image source- pinkvilla

Yami Gautam became popular for her roles in successful movies like URI and Vicky Donor, after transitioning from TV to the big screens

Image source- yamigautam

Yami’s Bollywood journey

The actress along with her husband, graced the trailer launch with a surprising pregnancy revelation

Image source- pinkvilla

Article 370 trailer launch

The fans couldn't help but fall in love with the couple's charming presence at the event. They were all smiles as they struck poses for the paparazzi

All smiles

Image source- pinkvilla

The couple first worked together in 2019 for the action thriller URI and got married on June 4, 2021

Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar love story

Image source- yamigautam

In the film exploring the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, Yami Gautam plays the role of an intelligence agent 

Yami in Article 370

Image source- yamigautam

Set against the backdrop of the government decision on August 5, 2019, Article 370 is about the division of Jammu & Kashmir into union territories

Based on real life

Image source- pillumani

The real-life based movie is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale

Production and Direction

Image source- yamigautam

After the success of URI, Article 370 is the second collaboration between Yami and Aditya 

Second Collaboration

Image source- yamigautam

Article 370 hits the theaters

Image source- pinkvilla

Article 370 hits theaters on February 23rd, 2024, promising an impactful performance from Yami

