Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 10, 2024
Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar: Baby on the way
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar made their appearance at Article 370 trailer launch, revealing their first pregnancy
Exciting News!
Image source- pinkvilla
Yami Gautam became popular for her roles in successful movies like URI and Vicky Donor, after transitioning from TV to the big screens
Image source- yamigautam
Yami’s Bollywood journey
The actress along with her husband, graced the trailer launch with a surprising pregnancy revelation
Image source- pinkvilla
Article 370 trailer launch
The fans couldn't help but fall in love with the couple's charming presence at the event. They were all smiles as they struck poses for the paparazzi
All smiles
Image source- pinkvilla
The couple first worked together in 2019 for the action thriller URI and got married on June 4, 2021
Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar love story
Image source- yamigautam
In the film exploring the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, Yami Gautam plays the role of an intelligence agent
Yami in Article 370
Image source- yamigautam
Set against the backdrop of the government decision on August 5, 2019, Article 370 is about the division of Jammu & Kashmir into union territories
Based on real life
Image source- pillumani
The real-life based movie is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale
Production and Direction
Image source- yamigautam
After the success of URI, Article 370 is the second collaboration between Yami and Aditya
Second Collaboration
Image source- yamigautam
Article 370 hits the theaters
Image source- pinkvilla
Article 370 hits theaters on February 23rd, 2024, promising an impactful performance from Yami
