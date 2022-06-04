Heading 3

Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar’s lovely pics

Ranpreet Kaur

JUNE 04, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami and Aditya make for a cute pair and this pic is proof!

All smiles

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Aditya was all smiles as he was holding his ladylove Yami. You can’t miss out on Yami’s flawless smile

Holding on to Yami

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami looked beautiful in her blue suit during the Diwali celebrations while Aditya made a statement in his white kurta pyjama

Diwali celebrations

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami and Aditya had announced their wedding with this stunning pic from their D-day

A promise of forever

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

The power couple was seen enjoying a hearty laugh in this candid pic and it has our heart

Laugh Out Loud

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami shared a love-filled pic of herself from her first Karwa Chauth celebrations with Aditya post their wedding

Karwa Chauth celebrations

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Another pic from their wedding diaries featured Yami and Aditya enjoying their jaimala moments. The couple was all smiles in the pic and made us go aww

Jaimala moments

The power couple had also visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar and sought blessings there

Visit to Golden Temple

Image: Aditya Dhar Films Instagram

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Aditya just couldn’t take his eyes off his ladylove during their Mehendi ceremony. Cute, isn’t it

Very much in love

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami and Aditya posed happily with their families on their wedding day

Perfect family pic

