Heading 3
Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar’s lovely pics
Ranpreet Kaur
JUNE 04, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami and Aditya make for a cute pair and this pic is proof!
All smiles
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Aditya was all smiles as he was holding his ladylove Yami. You can’t miss out on Yami’s flawless smile
Holding on to Yami
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami looked beautiful in her blue suit during the Diwali celebrations while Aditya made a statement in his white kurta pyjama
Diwali celebrations
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami and Aditya had announced their wedding with this stunning pic from their D-day
A promise of forever
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
The power couple was seen enjoying a hearty laugh in this candid pic and it has our heart
Laugh Out Loud
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami shared a love-filled pic of herself from her first Karwa Chauth celebrations with Aditya post their wedding
Karwa Chauth celebrations
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Another pic from their wedding diaries featured Yami and Aditya enjoying their jaimala moments. The couple was all smiles in the pic and made us go aww
Jaimala moments
The power couple had also visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar and sought blessings there
Visit to Golden Temple
Image: Aditya Dhar Films Instagram
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Aditya just couldn’t take his eyes off his ladylove during their Mehendi ceremony. Cute, isn’t it
Very much in love
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami and Aditya posed happily with their families on their wedding day
Perfect family pic
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Akshay Kumar and his female leads