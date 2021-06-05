Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar tie the knot June 05, 2021
-----------------
-----------------
Yami Gautam shocked the internet as she shared photos from her wedding
She wrote, ‘Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family'
The actress, who is known to keep her personal life private, reportedly tied the knot with Aditya in Himachal Pradesh
She even shared glimpses of the mehendi ceremony where she looked gorgeous as ever
Aditya Dhar was the director of URI: The Surgical Strike and Yami too worked in that movie
As per ETimes, apparently sparks flew between Yami and Aditya from Day 1 of URI's shoot
But, no one on the sets of URI was aware about their relationship
Looks like they love to keep things private and this wedding also proves to be the same!
Celebs like Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and others sent love to the couple as they wished them on social media
