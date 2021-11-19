AKSHAT SUNDRANI

Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar's bond

Actress Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar tied the knot on 4th June

Marriage

(source- Yami Gautam Instagram)

Their wedding was an intimate wedding affair with both the families present

Private ceremony

(source- Aditya Dhar Instagram)

The couple kept everything minimal and they looked absolutely beautiful

Elegant

(source- Aditya Dhar Instagram)

Post their marriage, the couple went to the golden temple to take blessings

Post marriage

(source- Aditya Dhar Instagram)

This picture from the mehendi function looks lovely as Aditya looks at his lady with love and appreciation

Moment to be cherished

(source- Yami Gautam Instagram)

The pair looks adorable here donning Indian ethnic attire

First Diwali

(source- Yami Gautam Instagram)

Yami's brother Ojas is taking them forward in the next chapter of life

Entering next chapter

(source- Yami Gautam Instagram)

Here is the golden hour picture of The pair enjoy the golden hour together looking completely in love, showcasing their strong bond

Bliss

(source- Yami Gautam Instagram)

