Nov 19, 2021
Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar's bond
Actress Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar tied the knot on 4th June
Marriage
(source- Yami Gautam Instagram)
Their wedding was an intimate wedding affair with both the families present
Private ceremony
(source- Aditya Dhar Instagram)
The couple kept everything minimal and they looked absolutely beautiful
Elegant
(source- Aditya Dhar Instagram)
Post their marriage, the couple went to the golden temple to take blessings
Post marriage
(source- Aditya Dhar Instagram)
This picture from the mehendi function looks lovely as Aditya looks at his lady with love and appreciation
Moment to be cherished
(source- Yami Gautam Instagram)
The pair looks adorable here donning Indian ethnic attire
First Diwali
(source- Yami Gautam Instagram)
Yami's brother Ojas is taking them forward in the next chapter of life
Entering next chapter
(source- Yami Gautam Instagram)
Here is the golden hour picture of The pair enjoy the golden hour together looking completely in love, showcasing their strong bond
Bliss
(source- Yami Gautam Instagram)
