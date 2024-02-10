Heading 3
FEBRUARY 10, 2024
Yami Gautam movies to watch
Yami Gautam's breakthrough role as Ashima Roy, a supportive wife dealing with infertility issues, in this heartwarming comedy-drama
Vicky Donor (2012)
Yami shines opposite Hrithik Roshan in this intense revenge drama, portraying the role of a visually impaired woman who faces injustice and her husband turning into a vigilante to seek revenge
Kaabil (2017)
A gripping political thriller that is scheduled to release on February 23, where Yami plays the role of an NIA officer who is tasked with carrying out a mission in the conflicted region of Kashmir
Article 370 (2024)
Yami plays the role of Misha, who is killed in a bank robbery along with her son. Raghu, her husband played by Varun Dhawan decides to take revenge on the culprits
Badlapur (2015)
Yami impresses as a small-town TikTok star dealing with societal pressure related to skin color and beauty standards, delivering a poignant performance alongside Ayushmann Khurrana
Bala (2019)
This romantic drama sees Yami in a dual role, portraying a modern woman torn between love and duty, adding layers to the storyline alongside Pulkit Samrat
Sanam Re (2016)
In this patriotic blockbuster, Yami portrays an intelligence officer providing crucial support in the aftermath of the Uri attacks, showcasing her versatility beyond conventional roles
Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)
Yami's comedic timing shines in this romantic comedy, where cultural differences between an Indian woman and her Pakistani boyfriend lead to chaotic yet hilarious situations
Total Siyapaa (2014)
A gripping hiest thriller where Yami plays the role of Neha Grover, a stewardess which adds a depth and intrigue to the film. The movie features Sunny Kaushal in a pivotal role opposite Yami
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (2023)
Ginny Weds Sunny (2020)
Yami portrays a headstrong and independent woman in this romantic comedy, navigating through love and family expectations alongside Vikrant Massey, showcasing her versatility once again
