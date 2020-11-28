Personal life to career
Yami Gautam: November 28, 2020
Yami Gautam is one of the self-made stars in Bollywood
She came to prominence after starring in a series of commercials ads
She faced backlash for promoting Fair & Lovely
In her defence, she said that she had meetings with the brand and they decided to revise the concept of their ads
Yami has starred in TV shows such as Chand Ke Paar Chalo and Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam
She made her debut in Bollywood with Vicky Donor
She later went on to star in films like Badlapur, Kaabil, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bala and more
Her chemistry with all her co-stars are loved by many
The actress revealed that she faced many rejections in the initial days of her career
She once said that it's not easy to be in Bollywood but she is very happy the way her career has shaped up
On the personal side, Yami, who is an old school romantic person, was rumoured to be dating Pulkit Samrat
