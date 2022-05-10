Entertainment

Prerna Verma

MAY 10, 2022

Heading 3

Yami Gautam’s blazer style

Royal in White

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Want to look formal yet stylish? Well, this white blazer is a perfect fit for that

Serene in Green

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

What a fancy blazer top it is that Yami is wearing! Look at the frill on one side and the belt attached with it

Yami looks stunning in this multicoloured sequined dress that she paired with a blazer of the same colour

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Spilling the sass

Yami gives boss lady vibes in this brown coloured stylish blazer with a plunging neckline and a belt

Beauty in Brown

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Retro vibe

Yami gave a new twist to the retro suit style in this beige blazer and trouser look with a belt

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Look at that leather blazer! Indeed Yami has an envious collection of blazers

Slayer in leather

Video: Yami Gautam Instagram

A colour for every season that can add a spark to your boring outfit is yellow. Well, Yami looks cool in this casual yellow blazer

Funky in yellow

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Stylish girl

The checks blazer that Yami paired along with her white skirt and red top for a casual outing is a perfect win-win combo

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami in this golden blazer paired with a beige skirt looks wedding-ready and simply gorgeous

Glitz and glam

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami dons a blazer even during the winter with so much poise and style. She looks beautiful in this yellow coloured jacket

Winter fashion

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Actors who went on exotic trips in 2022

Click Here