Prerna Verma
MAY 10, 2022
Yami Gautam’s blazer style
Royal in White
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Want to look formal yet stylish? Well, this white blazer is a perfect fit for that
Serene in Green
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
What a fancy blazer top it is that Yami is wearing! Look at the frill on one side and the belt attached with it
Yami looks stunning in this multicoloured sequined dress that she paired with a blazer of the same colour
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Spilling the sass
Yami gives boss lady vibes in this brown coloured stylish blazer with a plunging neckline and a belt
Beauty in Brown
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Retro vibe
Yami gave a new twist to the retro suit style in this beige blazer and trouser look with a belt
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Look at that leather blazer! Indeed Yami has an envious collection of blazers
Slayer in leather
Video: Yami Gautam Instagram
A colour for every season that can add a spark to your boring outfit is yellow. Well, Yami looks cool in this casual yellow blazer
Funky in yellow
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Stylish girl
The checks blazer that Yami paired along with her white skirt and red top for a casual outing is a perfect win-win combo
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami in this golden blazer paired with a beige skirt looks wedding-ready and simply gorgeous
Glitz and glam
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami dons a blazer even during the winter with so much poise and style. She looks beautiful in this yellow coloured jacket
Winter fashion
