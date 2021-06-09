Yami Gautam’s success story June 09, 2021
Yami Gautam had aspired to join the Indian Administrative Services as a young girl, but at the age of 20, she decided to make a career in acting
In 2008, Yami Gautam made her acting debut with NDTV Imagine’s television series, Chand Ke Paar Chalo and was praised for her performance
In the same year, Yami was cast in the series Raajkumar Aaryyan on the same channel
In 2009, Yami Gautam made her debut in the South film industry with the Kannada movie, Ullasa Utsaha
In 2011, she made her debut in the Punjabi movie industry with Ek Noor
Having appeared in regional movies and television series for a couple of years, Yami Gautam rose to fame in 2012 with her Bollywood debut, Vicky Donor
In the same year, Yami Gautam also made her debut in the Malayalam film industry with Hero
For a couple of years, Yami Gautam worked in the South film industry appearing in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu movies
Yami Gautam then made a successful career for herself in the Bollywood industry by appearing in many movies like Kaabil, Sarkar 3, Bala
Yami Gautam was also part of the National Award winning URI: The Surgical Strike
In 2020, Yami Gautam made her digital debut with the web movie, Ginny Weds Sunny that was released on Netflix
For more updates on Yami Gautam, follow PINKVILLA