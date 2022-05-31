Heading 3
Yash to Ajith: Mundu swag of stars
Image; Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram
From puja to the wedding, lungi is one thing South Indian men carry on almost every occasion with grace and in that matter, our south actors aren't any less
Image: Mammootty Instagram
Mammootty posing with aura and style in simple lungi is real goals
Image; Sivakarthikeyan Instagram
Sivakarthikeyan flashes his bright smile in white lungi and shirt. We guess it's his go-to outfit any day
Image; Twitter
Thala Ajith in mundu gets out his persona 100 times more and the energy on the screen with the attire is a visual treat to fans
Image: S Thaman Instagram
From movie shoots to political meetings, Pawan Kalyan carries lungi at his best with so much swag
Image: Dhanush Instagram
For Dhanush, the mundu look is the second skin. We have seen him wearing it in many movies. It looks very natural when it comes to owning a mundu
Image: Twitter
Rajinikanth is the ultimate gangster in mundu. It is his go-to attire anyday and defines the elegance and simplicity of South Indian attire
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Mohanlal, the Malayalam superstar gives south Indian vibes whenever dressed up in a mundu look. The way he carries it with utmost grace is truly incredible
Image: Chiranjeevi Instagram
Chiranjeevi is a Tollywood actor, who likes to stick to his roots and the mundu attire is a must for him on special occasions, be it a festival or puja. The actor has donned it on many occasions and shown how to flaunt it with confidence
Image: Yash Instagram
Yash loves wearing mundu for special occasions, be it a puja or festival, by keeping the traditions alive. The actor defines pure south Indian vibes by sitting and eating on a banana leaf in mundu attire
