Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

FEB 03, 2023

Yash-Akhil: South star acing man buns

Image: Yash Instagram

The South stars are known for their outstanding sense of style. Let us take a look at some leading men from the South who know how to rock a man bun.

Style guru

Image: Yash Instagram

Aside from his Rocky Bhai avatar, Yash has also won several hearts with his signature man bun look.

Rocky Bhai

The KGF star is known to be extremely down to earth. Here is a picture of him enjoying a family meal as they all sit on the floor.

Image: Yash Instagram

Keeping it real

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

The Liger star Vijay Deverakonda is a true fashion inspiration. Every look opted by him becomes a fashion statement.

The Rowdy actor

During his long hair days, the Arjun Reddy star was also seen making heads turn in a man bun.

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Making heads turn

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun has rightfully earned the title of the ‘Stylish star’ owing to his suave fashion choices .

Image: IMDb

Stylish star Allu Arjun

Back in 2011, Allu Arjun was seen flaunting a man bun in his romantic action drama, Badrinath, co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia

Image: IMDb

As cool as it gets

The latest star who opted to make a statement in a man bun is Akhil Akkineni. The fans keenly observe his every look.

Image: Akhil Akkineni

Budding fashionista

If we take a look at his Instagram feed, we find several occasions when the Agent actor was seen posing in a man bun.

Image: Akhil Akkineni

Suave choices

Who among these stars do you think pulled off a man bun look the best?

Image: Akhil Akkineni

Take your pick

