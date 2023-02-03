FEB 03, 2023
Yash-Akhil: South star acing man buns
Image: Yash Instagram
The South stars are known for their outstanding sense of style. Let us take a look at some leading men from the South who know how to rock a man bun.
Style guru
Image: Yash Instagram
Aside from his Rocky Bhai avatar, Yash has also won several hearts with his signature man bun look.
Rocky Bhai
The KGF star is known to be extremely down to earth. Here is a picture of him enjoying a family meal as they all sit on the floor.
Image: Yash Instagram
Keeping it real
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
The Liger star Vijay Deverakonda is a true fashion inspiration. Every look opted by him becomes a fashion statement.
The Rowdy actor
During his long hair days, the Arjun Reddy star was also seen making heads turn in a man bun.
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Making heads turn
Pushpa actor Allu Arjun has rightfully earned the title of the ‘Stylish star’ owing to his suave fashion choices .
Image: IMDb
Stylish star Allu Arjun
Back in 2011, Allu Arjun was seen flaunting a man bun in his romantic action drama, Badrinath, co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: IMDb
As cool as it gets
The latest star who opted to make a statement in a man bun is Akhil Akkineni. The fans keenly observe his every look.
Image: Akhil Akkineni
Budding fashionista
If we take a look at his Instagram feed, we find several occasions when the Agent actor was seen posing in a man bun.
Image: Akhil Akkineni
Suave choices
Who among these stars do you think pulled off a man bun look the best?
Image: Akhil Akkineni
Take your pick
