Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

FEB 05, 2023

Yash-Allu Arjun:
Rugged avatars

Time and again, our South heroes have charmed their way into our hearts with their rugged charm. From Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj to Yash as Rocky Bhai, take a look at the top picks

Rugged charm

Image: IMDb

Image: IMDb

Sandalwood star Yash is best known for his portrayal as Rocky Bhai in the popular KGF series. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for the third installment in the franchise, KGF: Chapter 3

Yash as Rocky Bhai

Allu Arjun set the silver screens on fire as Pushpa Raj in Sukumar's directorial, Pushpa: The Rise. The makers are now working on the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule

Image: IMDb

Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj

Image: IMDb

Jr NTR delivered one of the biggest hits of his career in the form of SS Rajamouli's RRR. He won a lot of hearts as revolutionary Komaram Bheem

Jr NTR in Komaram Bheem

Just like Jr NTR, Ram Charan was also adored by fans for his portrayal of revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju

Image: IMDb

Ram Charan in Alluri Sitarama Raju

Suriya made a powerful cameo as Rolex in Kamal Haasan's blockbuster drama, Vikram. He did not charge even a penny for his performance

Image: IMDb

Suriya as Rolex

Vijay Deverakonda made his Bollywood debut with the sports drama, Liger. He was seen as an MMA fighter in the movie

Image: IMDb

Vijay Deverakonda as Liger

Ajith Kumar recently treated his fans with another action entertainer, Thunivu. He was seen as a bank robber in the movie

Image: IMDb

Ajith Kumar in Thunivu

T R Silambarasan showcased his acting prowess with his latest release as Muthuveeran in the action drama, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu

Image: IMDb

Silambarasan as Muthuveeran

The South superstar made quite an impression as Agent Arun Kumar Vikram, Commander of the Pilot Black Squad 1987 in Vikram

Image: IMDb

Kamal Haasan as Vikram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here