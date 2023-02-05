FEB 05, 2023
Yash-Allu Arjun:
Rugged avatars
Time and again, our South heroes have charmed their way into our hearts with their rugged charm. From Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj to Yash as Rocky Bhai, take a look at the top picks
Rugged charm
Sandalwood star Yash is best known for his portrayal as Rocky Bhai in the popular KGF series. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for the third installment in the franchise, KGF: Chapter 3
Yash as Rocky Bhai
Allu Arjun set the silver screens on fire as Pushpa Raj in Sukumar's directorial, Pushpa: The Rise. The makers are now working on the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule
Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj
Jr NTR delivered one of the biggest hits of his career in the form of SS Rajamouli's RRR. He won a lot of hearts as revolutionary Komaram Bheem
Jr NTR in Komaram Bheem
Just like Jr NTR, Ram Charan was also adored by fans for his portrayal of revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju
Ram Charan in Alluri Sitarama Raju
Suriya made a powerful cameo as Rolex in Kamal Haasan's blockbuster drama, Vikram. He did not charge even a penny for his performance
Suriya as Rolex
Vijay Deverakonda made his Bollywood debut with the sports drama, Liger. He was seen as an MMA fighter in the movie
Vijay Deverakonda as Liger
Ajith Kumar recently treated his fans with another action entertainer, Thunivu. He was seen as a bank robber in the movie
Ajith Kumar in Thunivu
T R Silambarasan showcased his acting prowess with his latest release as Muthuveeran in the action drama, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu
Silambarasan as Muthuveeran
The South superstar made quite an impression as Agent Arun Kumar Vikram, Commander of the Pilot Black Squad 1987 in Vikram
Kamal Haasan as Vikram
