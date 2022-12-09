Heading 3

Yash and Yatharv's father-son moments

DEC 09, 2022

Image: Yash Instagram

The Kannada heartthrob wished his little bundle of joy with a beautiful picture of the father and son duo looking eye to eye

Happy Birthday, my boy!

Image: Yash Instagram

The KGF actor plants a kiss on his little one's nose as the two create some memories

A kiss of love

Image: Yash Instagram

Yash celebrated Diwali this year with his family and even busted some crackers with his kids

The festival of light

Image: Yash Instagram

Check out this video of little Yatharv trying to scare his daddy dear. Do not miss the Sandalwood star's reaction

Scary tales

Image: Yash Instagram

Yash chose to eat on the ground with his son as the family celebrated the festival of Ugadi

Still grounded!

Image: Yash Instagram

Yash's birthday this year was all about creating some special moments with his loved ones

Birthday bash!

Image: Yash Instagram

The KGF actor tried to resolve a conflict between his little munchkins as Ayra pointed a finger at his kid brother Yatharv

Ganesh Chaturthi 

Image: Yash Instagram

Yash and Yatharv posed together as they visited a huge aquarium during their Maldives vacay in 2021

When on a break

Image: Yash Instagram

See a video of another adorable moment of the star with his younger one

Adorbs

Image: Yash Instagram

A glimpse of little Yatharv's grand naming ceremony back in September 2020

The naming ceremony

