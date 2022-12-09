DEC 09, 2022
Image: Yash Instagram
The Kannada heartthrob wished his little bundle of joy with a beautiful picture of the father and son duo looking eye to eye
Happy Birthday, my boy!
Image: Yash Instagram
The KGF actor plants a kiss on his little one's nose as the two create some memories
A kiss of love
Image: Yash Instagram
Yash celebrated Diwali this year with his family and even busted some crackers with his kids
The festival of light
Image: Yash Instagram
Check out this video of little Yatharv trying to scare his daddy dear. Do not miss the Sandalwood star's reaction
Scary tales
Image: Yash Instagram
Yash chose to eat on the ground with his son as the family celebrated the festival of Ugadi
Still grounded!
Image: Yash Instagram
Yash's birthday this year was all about creating some special moments with his loved ones
Birthday bash!
Image: Yash Instagram
The KGF actor tried to resolve a conflict between his little munchkins as Ayra pointed a finger at his kid brother Yatharv
Ganesh Chaturthi
Image: Yash Instagram
Yash and Yatharv posed together as they visited a huge aquarium during their Maldives vacay in 2021
When on a break
Image: Yash Instagram
See a video of another adorable moment of the star with his younger one
Adorbs
Image: Yash Instagram
A glimpse of little Yatharv's grand naming ceremony back in September 2020
The naming ceremony
