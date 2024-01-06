Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

January 06, 2024

Yash Chopra films

A girl named Kiran faces a love triangle between Sunil's love and Rahul's obsession in this Bollywood movie starring Shah Rukh Khan

Darr 

Image: IMDb

"Veer-Zaara" tells a legendary love story of courage and sacrifice, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta

Image: IMDb

Veer Zaara 

Inspired by a true mining tragedy, the film shows people from all walks of life fighting nature's forces with courage 

Kaala Patthar

Image: IMDb

In a crime thriller, a woman's night takes a terrifying turn when an accused murderer seeks refuge in her home during a stormy night, starring Rajesh Khanna

 Ittefaq 

Image: IMDb

Yash Chopra's cherished film explores moments of passion and life-changing love, featuring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi 

Lamhe 

Image: IMDb

Join Rahul, Pooja, and Nisha in a grand musical, exploring dreams and true love, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor

Dil to Pagal Hai

Image: IMDb

This action-packed drama follows the struggles of two brothers, one in the underworld and the other as an upright policeman, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor

Deewaar 

Image: IMDb

A family gets separated in a natural disaster, and their interconnected lives unfold over the years in this movie starring Sunil Dutt and Sadhana Shivdasani

Waqt

Image: IMDb

Trishul

Image: IMDb

In this action movie Vijay seeks revenge for his deserted mother, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar

Yash Chopra's final film is an uncompromising tale of true love, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Image: IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here