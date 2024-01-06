Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
January 06, 2024
Yash Chopra films
A girl named Kiran faces a love triangle between Sunil's love and Rahul's obsession in this Bollywood movie starring Shah Rukh Khan
Darr
"Veer-Zaara" tells a legendary love story of courage and sacrifice, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta
Veer Zaara
Inspired by a true mining tragedy, the film shows people from all walks of life fighting nature's forces with courage
Kaala Patthar
In a crime thriller, a woman's night takes a terrifying turn when an accused murderer seeks refuge in her home during a stormy night, starring Rajesh Khanna
Ittefaq
Yash Chopra's cherished film explores moments of passion and life-changing love, featuring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi
Lamhe
Join Rahul, Pooja, and Nisha in a grand musical, exploring dreams and true love, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor
Dil to Pagal Hai
This action-packed drama follows the struggles of two brothers, one in the underworld and the other as an upright policeman, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor
Deewaar
A family gets separated in a natural disaster, and their interconnected lives unfold over the years in this movie starring Sunil Dutt and Sadhana Shivdasani
Waqt
Trishul
In this action movie Vijay seeks revenge for his deserted mother, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar
Yash Chopra's final film is an uncompromising tale of true love, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma
Jab Tak Hai Jaan
