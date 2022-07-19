Heading 3
Yash & his signature manbun
Priyanka Goud
JULY 19, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Yash Instagram
Apart from acting, fans also love Yash for his personality and the look of Rocky’s character in KGF. Yash’s beard look became a top trend in India after KGF was released
Image: Yash Instagram
The actor revealed that the KGF look was customised for his character explicitly to make him look grungy, rough and intense. However, he still carries it forward in real life as well
Image: Yash Instagram
On many occasions, the KGF star was seen flaunting his long and stylish beard look and hair tied in a ponytail, which has now become a signature look
Image: Yash Instagram
Yash added a charm to the usual ethnic look in rugged beards and a neatly styled man bun
Image: Yash Instagram
Yash created a trend with a man bun and rugged beard and everybody else followed. It has become classic now but no one like Yash for sure
Image: Yash Instagram
Yash managed to let the world stop when he arrives, his aura personifies outside the screen is exactly the same as Rocky Bhai
Image: Viral Bhayani
The actor oozes swag in his casual attire, signature beard and manbun.The actor opted for basic blue jeans with a printed sweatshirt and looked dashing as ever and flaunted his signature Rocky Bhai style. He completed the travel look with black shoes and monster sunnies
The actor sported a green full-sleeves t-shirt paired with black denim jeans with a neat manbun and Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses that are worth Rs 25,000 approx
Image: Viral Bhayani
Yash looked dashing as always in a white statement jacket with black lapels and added his touch with a rugged beard and manbun. He completed his look with white shoes and accessorised with sunglasses
Image: Viral Bhayani
Yash looked dapper as he took the traditional mundu look a notch higher in a yellow shirt and traditional lungi with his signature man as he enjoyed a festive feast with his family
Image: Yash Instagram
