Yash-Keerthy: Celebs' Diwali celebration

On the occasion of Diwali, Vijay Deverakonda, who celebrated with his family shared a couple of adorable pictures with his pet dog, Storm and his mom and dad.
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna shared a cute picture with a diya on her hand and a bright smile and wished her fans a happy Diwali.
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Vignesh Shivan shared an adorable video featuring Nayanthara and two boys in their arms as they conveyed Diwali wishes to fans. The four make for an adorable family and their special wish is too cute to miss.
Image: Jayam Ravi Instagram
Jayam Ravi, who is basking in the success of Ponniyin Selvan, is celebrating the festival of joy and light with his wife and two sons. The actor took to Twitter and shared a perfect family pic as he conveyed festive wishes.
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy hosted a star-studded Diwali bash. He also burst crackers with his kids Arha and Ayaan and also came outside his residence and greeted the paparazzi.
Image: Yash Instagram
If there is one word to describe pictures of Yash's Diwali celebrations, it is – beautiful. Yash with his wife Radhika Pandit, daughter Ayra and little son Yatharv, dressed up and burst crackers.
Image: Suriya Instagram
Suriya and Jyothika, dressed in ethnic attires, shared a video message as they wished fans on Diwali. They looked perfect and gave a major couple goals.
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh's Diwali celebrations were all about family time, bursting crackers and love to her furry baby Nyke.
Image: Shalini Instagram
Nithiin and his wife Shalini’s love in the air along with joy and crackers is too cute. The couple looks adorable in ethnic look as they celebrated Diwali.
