Entertainment
priyanka Goud
MAY 05, 2022
Yash & Radhika Pandit- The power couple
Power couple
Image: Yash Instagram
KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit are one of the most adored couples in the Kannada film industry
Yash met Radhika Pandit for the first time in 2007 on the sets of the teleserial Nandagokula but back then they hardly spoke as Radhika thought that the actor had a lot of attitude
Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram
First meet
After doing 4 films together, Yash and Radhika became close and began dating but kept their relationship under wraps for a long time
Love story
Image: Yash Instagram
But did you know Radhika took almost 6 months to say 'yes'? To propose and convince his ladylove, Yash had packed a hamper having all Radhika's favourite stuff
Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram
Big Proposal
Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram
Yash and Radhika Pandit got married in December 2016 in Goa after seeing each other for almost five years
D-Day
Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram
KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit are proud parents to 2 kids- a daughter Ayra and a son Yatharv
Cute family
Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram
The couple completed 5 years of marital bliss and always managed to set goals with their PDA-filled lovey-dovey pics
Couple goals
Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram
Yash surprised his wife on Valentine's Day as he celebrated with a perfect dinner date on the rooftop, accompanied by flowers and candles
Surprise to wifey
Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram
Yash always makes sure to spend time with his wife Radhika. Post KGF 2 success, he shared a pic of them sharing a romantic moment amid the beautiful beachy background and twinning in tropical outfits
Couple vacations
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Akhil Akkineni in beast mode