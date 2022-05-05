Entertainment

priyanka Goud

MAY 05, 2022

Yash & Radhika Pandit- The power couple

Power couple

Image: Yash Instagram

KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit are one of the most adored couples in the Kannada film industry

Yash met Radhika Pandit for the first time in 2007 on the sets of the teleserial Nandagokula but back then they hardly spoke as Radhika thought that the actor had a lot of attitude

Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram

First meet

After doing 4 films together, Yash and Radhika became close and began dating but kept their relationship under wraps for a long time

Love story

Image: Yash Instagram

But did you know Radhika took almost 6 months to say 'yes'? To propose and convince his ladylove, Yash had packed a hamper having all Radhika's favourite stuff

Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram

Big Proposal

Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram

Yash and Radhika Pandit got married in December 2016 in Goa after seeing each other for almost five years

D-Day

Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram

KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit are proud parents to 2 kids- a daughter Ayra and a son Yatharv

Cute family

Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram

The couple completed 5 years of marital bliss and always managed to set goals with their PDA-filled lovey-dovey pics

Couple goals

Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram

Yash surprised his wife on Valentine's Day as he celebrated with a perfect dinner date on the rooftop, accompanied by flowers and candles

Surprise to wifey

Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram

Yash always makes sure to spend time with his wife Radhika. Post KGF 2 success, he shared a pic of them sharing a romantic moment amid the beautiful beachy background and twinning in tropical outfits

Couple vacations

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Akhil Akkineni in beast mode

Click Here