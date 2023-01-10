Heading 3

JAN 10, 2023

Yash-Radhika Pandit: The perfect couple

Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram

One of the most adored couples in Sandalwood, Yash and Radhika Pandit are a match made in heaven. Their love story is as adorable as the couple itself.

Love saga!

Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram

As you might already know, these two are Kannada actors and as expected, they met on the sets

How did they meet?

Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram

The two met first on the sets of the 2004 Kannada Television show 'Nandagokul'

'Nandagokul'

Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram

While the actress tried to talk to him during the shoot, she found him to have a lot of attitude

Rocky Bhai

Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram

However, as luck would have it, these two eventually became friends, and even went on to work together on many more projects

The foundation of friendship

Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram

They went on to work together in ventures like Moggina Manasu, Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Santhu Straight Forward and Drama

The professional association

Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram

Soon, their friendship turned into love, and the couple started dating each other.

Love is in the air

Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram

Yash and Radhika Pandit finally tied the knot on 9th December 2016 after being in a relationship for several years.

Hitched!

Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram

They are now proud parents of two kids, a young girl Ayra, and a boy named Yatharv.

Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram

The couple keeps on sharing glimpses of their precious time with their little ones on social media, and the netizens love it

A picture-perfect family

