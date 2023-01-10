JAN 10, 2023
Yash-Radhika Pandit: The perfect couple
Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram
One of the most adored couples in Sandalwood, Yash and Radhika Pandit are a match made in heaven. Their love story is as adorable as the couple itself.
Love saga!
Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram
As you might already know, these two are Kannada actors and as expected, they met on the sets
How did they meet?
Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram
The two met first on the sets of the 2004 Kannada Television show 'Nandagokul'
'Nandagokul'
Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram
While the actress tried to talk to him during the shoot, she found him to have a lot of attitude
Rocky Bhai
Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram
However, as luck would have it, these two eventually became friends, and even went on to work together on many more projects
The foundation of friendship
Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram
They went on to work together in ventures like Moggina Manasu, Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Santhu Straight Forward and Drama
The professional association
Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram
Soon, their friendship turned into love, and the couple started dating each other.
Love is in the air
Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram
Yash and Radhika Pandit finally tied the knot on 9th December 2016 after being in a relationship for several years.
Hitched!
Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram
They are now proud parents of two kids, a young girl Ayra, and a boy named Yatharv.
Image: Radhika Pandit Instagram
The couple keeps on sharing glimpses of their precious time with their little ones on social media, and the netizens love it
A picture-perfect family
