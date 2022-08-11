Heading 3

Yash-Ram Charan: Siblings of South

Priyanka Goud

AUGUST 11, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Pooja Hegde

Pooja's younger brother Rishab is a doctor by profession. Despite being the younger one, Rishab has always been a big support to the Radhe Shyam actress

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha's brothers David Prabhu and Jonathan Prabhu like to keep themselves away from the media glare. Going by Sam's Instagram profile, one can understand her siblings are not too fond of being in the limelight

Image:Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Dulquer Salmaan and his elder sister Kutty Surumi and is super close to her. She treats him like his younger baby

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Mahesh Babu has three sisters Padmavathi, Manjula Ghattamaneni and Priyadarshini, and they often Raksha Bandhan together

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul and her brother Aman Preet Singh are crazy sibling pairs who do everything together. From munching favourite food to their profession

Image: Yash Instagram

Yash might share pictures of himself with his sister only on occasions but they share a special bond. He also tied rakhi on Raksha Bandhan and penned a heartfelt note

Image; Nani Instagram

Nani shares the purest and most loving bond with his elder sister, who is like a mom to him

Just like every other person, Tamannaah and Anand’s love and affection for each other is so adorable

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Ram Charan has many siblings but his own sisters are Sreeja and Sushmitha and he is very protective and caring about them

