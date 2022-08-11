Heading 3
Yash-Ram Charan: Siblings of South
Priyanka Goud
AUGUST 11, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Pooja Hegde
Pooja's younger brother Rishab is a doctor by profession. Despite being the younger one, Rishab has always been a big support to the Radhe Shyam actress
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha's brothers David Prabhu and Jonathan Prabhu like to keep themselves away from the media glare. Going by Sam's Instagram profile, one can understand her siblings are not too fond of being in the limelight
Image:Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan and his elder sister Kutty Surumi and is super close to her. She treats him like his younger baby
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Mahesh Babu has three sisters Padmavathi, Manjula Ghattamaneni and Priyadarshini, and they often Raksha Bandhan together
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul and her brother Aman Preet Singh are crazy sibling pairs who do everything together. From munching favourite food to their profession
Image: Yash Instagram
Yash might share pictures of himself with his sister only on occasions but they share a special bond. He also tied rakhi on Raksha Bandhan and penned a heartfelt note
Image; Nani Instagram
Nani shares the purest and most loving bond with his elder sister, who is like a mom to him
Just like every other person, Tamannaah and Anand’s love and affection for each other is so adorable
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Ram Charan has many siblings but his own sisters are Sreeja and Sushmitha and he is very protective and caring about them
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Nithya's powerdressing cues in pantsuits