JAN 16, 2023
Yash-VD: South celebs celebrate Pongal
Image: Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Image: Yash Instagram
As we all recently celebrated Pongal and Sankranti, here is a glimpse of how our beloved South celebrities commemorated the festivities
Sankranthi/Pongal 2023
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Here is a picture-perfect fam jam moment of Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda offering prayers with his family
Vijay Deverakonda
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
National Award-Winning actress Keerthy Suresh looks as pretty as ever as she celebrates Pongal with her loved ones
Keerthy Suresh
Image: Yash Instagram
KGF star Yash, his better half Radhika Pandit, and kids Ayra, and Yatharv celebrated the festival the traditional way, and here is a glimpse
Yash
Image: Lakshmi Manchu Instagram
Lakshmi Manchu was seen dressed in traditional attire and offered prayers with her daughter Nirvana during Sankranti 2023
Lakshmi Manchu
Sardar star Karthi wished all with a happy picture of himself in an ethnic look, holding a sugarcane
Image: Karthi Instagram
Karthi
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna makes for a pretty sight in a red traditional attire as she extends wishes
Rashmika Mandanna
Prince actor Sivakarthikeyan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a family picture with his wife, and kids
Sivakarthikeyan
Image: Sivakarthikeyan Instagram
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect actor R Madhavan shared a picture of his wife Sarita Birje, and son Vedant Madhavan to wish all a Happy Pongal
Image: R Madhavan Instagram
R Madhavan
Director Vignesh Shivan visited the famous Sabarimala Temple on the occasion of Pongal
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Vignesh Shivan
