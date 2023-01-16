Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Fashion

JAN 16, 2023

Yash-VD: South celebs celebrate Pongal

Image: Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Image: Yash Instagram

As we all recently celebrated Pongal and Sankranti, here is a glimpse of how our beloved South celebrities commemorated the festivities

Sankranthi/Pongal 2023

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Here is a picture-perfect fam jam moment of Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda offering prayers with his family

Vijay Deverakonda

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

National Award-Winning actress Keerthy Suresh looks as pretty as ever as she celebrates Pongal with her loved ones

Keerthy Suresh 

Image: Yash Instagram

KGF star Yash, his better half Radhika Pandit, and kids Ayra, and Yatharv celebrated the festival the traditional way, and here is a glimpse

Yash

Image: Lakshmi Manchu Instagram

Lakshmi Manchu was seen dressed in traditional attire and offered prayers with her daughter Nirvana during Sankranti 2023

Lakshmi Manchu

Sardar star Karthi wished all with a happy picture of himself in an ethnic look, holding a sugarcane

Image: Karthi Instagram

Karthi

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna makes for a pretty sight in a red traditional attire as she extends wishes

Rashmika Mandanna

Prince actor Sivakarthikeyan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a family picture with his wife, and kids

Sivakarthikeyan

Image: Sivakarthikeyan Instagram

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect actor R Madhavan shared a picture of his wife Sarita Birje, and son Vedant Madhavan to wish all a Happy Pongal

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

R Madhavan

Director Vignesh Shivan visited the famous Sabarimala Temple on the occasion of Pongal

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Vignesh Shivan

